The first glossy 4K gaming monitor is getting a major price cut

Kunal Khullar
By
Guardians of the Galaxy on the Dough Spectrum Glossy.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Dough, formerly known as Eve, has announced a price cut for its unique glossy 4K gaming monitor. The Spectrum One will now be available at a starting price of $699, while the cost of the stand remains the same at $99. If you don’t fancy the glossy finish, the standard matte version of the display is also selling at a discounted starting price of $599.

“Dough’s Spectrum One monitors launched at a retail price of $1,099, which at the time was in line with its closest competitors. As technological development continued, new competitors started showing up at lower prices, so Dough realized it was time to adapt to the new market conditions,” said the company in a press statement.

Launched last year, the Spectrum One (previously known as the Glossy Spectrum) has been one of the most interesting gaming monitors that we have tested. Featuring a 4K 144Hz display, it is a one-of-a-kind product that comes with a glossy finish instead of the traditional matte finish that is seen on a majority of monitors. The company uses nano-IPS panels from LG and the monitor goes through a strict process to achieve its unique finish.

Glossy vs. Matte on the Dough Spectrum one.
Dough

It supports Display HDR600 and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and is also Nvidia G-Sync compatible. In terms of connectivity, you get two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port that offers DisplayPort 1.4 and power delivery of up to 100 watts, a secondary USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, two USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a USB Type-B port for data upstream, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. As mentioned above, the stand does not come in the box and you need to pay extra, although the monitor does come with standard 100mm x 100mm VESA mounting.

Dough is also taking preorders for its new Spectrum Black OLED gaming monitors that start at $769 for the 27-inch version and $799 for the 32-inch version. These are also available in either matte or glossy finishes.

The company has previously run into issues surrounding its fulfillment of orders, according to The Verge. Following a debacle two years ago, the company says it has issued over 25,000 refunds and that it has made an effort to rebuild its reputation.

