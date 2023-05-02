 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Nvidia is serving up a major price cut on its best GPU

Monica J. White
By

Good news — Nvidia has just lowered the price of its best graphics card. There are some caveats, though. The price adjustment for the RTX 4090 is only happening in Europe, and only the Founders Edition GPU is affected.

In total, the RTX 4090 is now 9.2% cheaper than it was upon launch. Is Nvidia suddenly feeling generous?

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

A lot can be said about the RTX 4090, but most people wouldn’t exactly call it cheap — it launched with a $1,600 starting price in the U.S. Europe had it worse from the get-go, because the GPU started out at a whopping 1,950 euros. Due to the weakening of the U.S. dollar, the price has steadily been dropping ever since.

Related

In February, Nvidia adjusted the price of the Founders Edition RTX 4090 down to 1,860 euros, followed by 1,820 euros in March, and finally, 1,770 euros in May. Based on today’s rates, that’s the equivalent of almost $1,950. European customers might also see some difference in pricing depending on their country; as an example, VideoCardz reports that the GPU will cost around 1,790 or 1,780 euros in Spain or France, but German buyers will be able to benefit from the intended MSRP.

Related Videos

Price cuts are always nice, especially when you consider Nvidia’s typically outrageous pricing strategy. However, it’s hard not to note that Nvidia is merely following in the footsteps of its board partners. Non-Founders Edition GPUs are already significantly cheaper in Europe. Palit leads the way here, offering RTX 4090s at 1,670 euros.

MSI RTX 4090 Suprim X on a pink background.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Nvidia may have had no choice but to lower the official MSRP due to the exchange rates, but demand might also play a part. The RTX 4090 is hardly necessary for most consumers, and last-gen cards continue to be sufficient for many gamers, so the demand was never going to be sky-high. The GPU market is also seeing a massive decline — Jon Peddie Research reports that in the fourth quarter of 2022, GPU shipments decreased by 15.9%.

Can buyers in the U.S. expect to see price cuts on the RTX 4090 or RTX 4080, given the lowering demand? Not too long ago, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang claimed that falling GPU prices are a “story of the past.” As we can all see, that has proven to be untrue — at least in Europe. Nvidia isn’t usually very keen on offering discounts, though, so it might be a while before we see similar adjustments in the U.S. and the rest of the globe.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a UK-based freelance writer and self-proclaimed geek. A firm believer in the "PC building is just like expensive…
Intel may have found the solution to Nvidia’s melting GPUs
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is shown along with a hand holding the power cable adapter.

The 12VHPWR connector found in Nvidia's best graphics cards has had its fair share of issues. After dozens of cases of the connector melting during regular usage, the most common cause may have been found, but a permanent solution to the problem has been elusive. Up until now, that is.

Surprisingly, the possible fix comes from Intel, not Nvidia. The company issued a recommendation regarding the design of the connector.

Read more
Nvidia may be putting an end to RTX 30-series graphics cards
Three Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards.

In a surprising twist, Nvidia's RTX 30-series Founders Edition graphics cards are no longer available for sale. You can still buy cards made by Nvidia's partners, but not the official FE versions prepared by Nvidia itself.

While the company's focus has been solely on the RTX 40 series lately, the RTX 30 cards are still some of the best GPUs. Fortunately, you can still get these cards elsewhere.

Read more
Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio 2 might get a massive performance boost
The new Bing preview screen appears on a Surface Laptop Studio.

A mysterious laptop was spotted in an impressive Geekbench 5 benchmark, and many signs point to it being the next-gen Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2.

The test gives us the first bits of insight into the laptop's specifications. If everything checks out, we're going to see a huge performance jump in this upcoming generation.

Read more