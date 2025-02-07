The RTX 5080 might prove its worth on upcoming gaming laptops

With only a month to go before Nvidia’s new RTX 50-series equipped laptops go on sale, recent leaks have provided an early look at the performance of the RTX 5080 laptop GPU. According to a 3DMark Time Spy listing on Bilibili, the GPU seemingly offers a notable uplift in synthetic benchmarks compared to its predecessor, the RTX 4080.

The RTX 5080 scored 21,948 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test, surpassing the RTX 4080’s average score of 17,601 points (as pointed out by Notebookcheck)—a 24% performance increase. Considering that the desktop variant of the RTX 5080 is about 10-15% more powerful than the desktop RTX 4080, the laptop variant seems to offer a considerably better uplift. At least, from what the early benchmark suggests. It also puts the RTX 5080 laptop in the same league as the RTX 4090 laptop.

A month back, there was a similar leaked benchmark from Geekbench OpenCL, revealing the RTX 5080 laptop GPU’s performance in a 175-watt configuration on an Alienware Area-51 laptop. The results showed the RTX 5080 surpassing the 190,000-point mark, significantly outperforming its predecessor, which scored around 160,000 points. Notably, even the RTX 4090 Laptop GPU—which typically averages 180,000 points—fell behind, though higher scores can be achieved in laptops with superior cooling solutions.

It is important to note that real-world performance will depend on factors like power limits, cooling solutions, and OEM-specific laptop configurations. While synthetic benchmarks provide a useful reference, gaming benchmarks and professional workload tests will ultimately determine the RTX 5080’s true impact on the gaming laptop market.

The RTX 5080 will be available on laptops in March along with the RTX 5090, RTX 5070 Ti, and the RTX 5070. The GPU will feature 7680 CUDA cores, with a TGP range of 80-150W (+25W overhead), and 16GB GDDR7 VRAM similar to its desktop counterpart. As per Nvidia, expect laptops with an RTX 5080 to launch at a starting price of $2,199.