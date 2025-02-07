 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The RTX 5080 might prove its worth on upcoming gaming laptops

By
RTX 50 laptop prices.
Nvidia

With only a month to go before Nvidia’s new RTX 50-series equipped laptops go on sale, recent leaks have provided an early look at the performance of the RTX 5080 laptop GPU. According to a 3DMark Time Spy listing on Bilibili, the GPU seemingly offers a notable uplift in synthetic benchmarks compared to its predecessor, the RTX 4080.

The RTX 5080 scored 21,948 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test, surpassing the RTX 4080’s average score of 17,601 points (as pointed out by Notebookcheck)—a 24% performance increase. Considering that the desktop variant of the RTX 5080 is about 10-15% more powerful than the desktop RTX 4080, the laptop variant seems to offer a considerably better uplift. At least, from what the early benchmark suggests. It also puts the RTX 5080 laptop in the same league as the RTX 4090 laptop.

Leaked 3DMark Time Spy result of RTX 5080 laptop GPU
Bilibili

A month back, there was a similar leaked benchmark from Geekbench OpenCL, revealing the RTX 5080 laptop GPU’s performance in a 175-watt configuration on an Alienware Area-51 laptop. The results showed the RTX 5080 surpassing the 190,000-point mark, significantly outperforming its predecessor, which scored around 160,000 points. Notably, even the RTX 4090 Laptop GPU—which typically averages 180,000 points—fell behind, though higher scores can be achieved in laptops with superior cooling solutions.

Recommended Videos

It is important to note that real-world performance will depend on factors like power limits, cooling solutions, and OEM-specific laptop configurations. While synthetic benchmarks provide a useful reference, gaming benchmarks and professional workload tests will ultimately determine the RTX 5080’s true impact on the gaming laptop market.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

The RTX 5080 will be available on laptops in March along with the RTX 5090, RTX 5070 Ti, and the RTX 5070. The GPU will feature 7680 CUDA cores, with a TGP range of 80-150W (+25W overhead), and 16GB GDDR7 VRAM similar to its desktop counterpart. As per Nvidia, expect laptops with an RTX 5080 to launch at a starting price of $2,199.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal Khullar is a computing writer at Digital Trends who contributes to various topics, including CPUs, GPUs, monitors, and…
I might have found the answer to my Mac gaming problem
A person running Steam on the M4 MacBook Pro. Rocket League is up on the screen

I recently wrote about how the M4 Pro Mac mini. With its tiny form factor and excellent performance, coupled with the largely headache-free experience of macOS, it's made me extremely tempted to ditch Windows once and for all. There’s just one problem with this idea, though: I’m an avid gamer, and Apple’s M4 Pro chip isn’t quite as capable as the RTX 3070 that resides in my current PC.

Then I got an email from a reader that changed my perspective.

Read more
Nvidia says the RTX 5080 is ‘about’ 15% faster than the RTX 4080 without DLSS
Nvidia's RTX 5090 sitting at CES 2025.

Nvidia made some bold claims about its RTX 50-series GPUs when they were announced earlier this month, saying that the new range can outclass their previous-gen counterparts with twice the performance. Although Nvidia's new lineup might be among the best graphics cards when they launch, the vast majority of the extra performance comes on the back of the new DLSS Multi-Frame Generation feature that's exclusive to RTX 50-series GPUs.

During Nvidia's Editor's Day for Blackwell GPUs at CES 2025, GeForce desktop product manager Justin Walker said that the RTX 5080 was about 15% faster than the RTX 4080 without DLSS 4, and that the RTX 5070 would be about 20% faster than the RTX 4070 without the feature. Nvidia didn't provide hard performance numbers for any of the new GPUs it's releasing, so pay careful attention to the "about" at the start of that statement. Walker provided a general impression of the generational uplift you can expect, but it's important to wait for reviews before drawing any conclusions about the new cards.

Read more
Nvidia is giving away the RTX 5090 — here’s how to win
MSI's RTX 5090.

Nvidia's insanely powerful RTX 5090 is right around the corner. Priced at $2,000, the GPU is far from cheap -- but Nvidia is hosting a sweepstakes where you can try your luck at winning one. Here's how to participate and attempt to win Nvidia's best graphics card.

Nvidia has already been giving away some GPUs, as well as a whole custom PC, in the lead-up to the launch of the RTX 50-series. Now that the cards are no longer a secret, the sweepstakes have moved on from the classic GeForce 256 to the GeForce RTX 5090, which is bound to be a beastly card (although perhaps not as beastly as the benchmarks would have you believe).

Read more