RTX 5090 GPU shortage could soon end if Nvidia adopts this strategy

Nvidia may be close to resolving some of its delay issues and getting the RTX 5090 GPUs ready for consumers in at least a month, with a fortunate workaround.

Online leakers noted on X that the shortage began due to scalpers over-purchasing components, but it could soon end if Nvidia adopts this strategy.

Imagine you are Nvidia and have purchased shit loads of TSMC yields for B200, but now the market doesn’t want that much B200, and RTX40 is retired……The only solution is to make as much RTX50 as possible to cover the unused yield of B200 https://t.co/GFXAAdCzOl — MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed__Wang) February 15, 2025

Leaker @Zed__Wang suggested the component supplier may be able to tackle the challenge it has been having with its RTX 5090 shortage by utilizing Nvidia B200 data center GPUs in the production of its high-end graphics chips. The Nvidia B200 chips have notably dropped in demand and gone into oversupply.

If the reports are accurate, Nvidia would be able to use the excess GB100 dies that are within the B200 GPU and incorporate them into the GB202 architecture for the RTX 5090. This could potentially end the shortage.

The RTX 5090 isn’t the only Nvidia GPU that has been facing delays. The RTX 5080, along with the abovementioned graphics card launched in January in extremely limited quantities. As said, overall demand plus scalper inflation led to low availability of the components. Currently, there is no word on whether the RTX 5080 will receive a supply update.

The RTX 50 series, powering laptops and desktops is another notable GPU family that has been delayed until at least March. There have been several unsubstantiated reasons as to why the GPUs may have been delayed, including Nvidia’s focus on AI GPUs and internal miscommunication within the company. Notebookcheck also noted some graphics cards may have been experiencing performance and functionality issues. Nvidia will make the GPU available for pre-order starting February 25, despite it not releasing until sometime later.

The RTX 60 and RTX 70 GPUs are also facing delays until April. However, the RTX 5070 Ti will see a prompt launch on February 20.