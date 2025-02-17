 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

RTX 5090 GPU shortage could soon end if Nvidia adopts this strategy

By
The RTX 5090 sitting on a pink background.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Nvidia may be close to resolving some of its delay issues and getting the RTX 5090 GPUs ready for consumers in at least a month, with a fortunate workaround.

Online leakers noted on X that the shortage began due to scalpers over-purchasing components, but it could soon end if Nvidia adopts this strategy.

Recommended Videos

Imagine you are Nvidia and have purchased shit loads of TSMC yields for B200, but now the market doesn’t want that much B200, and RTX40 is retired……The only solution is to make as much RTX50 as possible to cover the unused yield of B200 https://t.co/GFXAAdCzOl

&mdash; MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed__Wang) February 15, 2025

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

Leaker @Zed__Wang suggested the component supplier may be able to tackle the challenge it has been having with its RTX 5090 shortage by utilizing Nvidia B200 data center GPUs in the production of its high-end graphics chips. The Nvidia B200 chips have notably dropped in demand and gone into oversupply.

If the reports are accurate, Nvidia would be able to use the excess GB100 dies that are within the B200 GPU and incorporate them into the GB202 architecture for the RTX 5090. This could potentially end the shortage.

Imagine you are Nvidia and have purchased shit loads of TSMC yields for B200, but now the market doesn’t want that much B200, and RTX40 is retired……The only solution is to make as much RTX50 as possible to cover the unused yield of B200 https://t.co/GFXAAdCzOl

&mdash; MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed__Wang) February 15, 2025

The RTX 5090 isn’t the only Nvidia GPU that has been facing delays. The RTX 5080, along with the abovementioned graphics card launched in January in extremely limited quantities. As said, overall demand plus scalper inflation led to low availability of the components. Currently, there is no word on whether the RTX 5080 will receive a supply update.

The RTX 50 series, powering laptops and desktops is another notable GPU family that has been delayed until at least March. There have been several unsubstantiated reasons as to why the GPUs may have been delayed, including Nvidia’s focus on AI GPUs and internal miscommunication within the company. Notebookcheck also noted some graphics cards may have been experiencing performance and functionality issues. Nvidia will make the GPU available for pre-order starting February 25, despite it not releasing until sometime later.

The RTX 60 and RTX 70 GPUs are also facing delays until April. However, the RTX 5070 Ti will see a prompt launch on February 20.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Fionna Agomuoh
Fionna Agomuoh
Computing Writer
Fionna Agomuoh is a Computing Writer at Digital Trends. She covers a range of topics in the computing space, including…
List price for RTX 50-series GPUs might be officially dead
RTX 5090.

There's no doubt that Nvidia's new RTX 50-series GPUs are expensive, despite ranking among some of the best graphics cards you can buy. It's looking like prices will remain high in the immediate future. Both MSI and Asus have introduced price increases for their RTX 50-series models, with MSI completely doing away with cards at list price, as reported by VideoCardz.

The new RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 are sold out everywhere, but MSI and Asus are two brands that still list official prices online. You can't buy these cards, but it's a look inside where prices are headed once cards become available again. MSI has completely done away with models at MSRP, with its most inexpensive card, the RTX 5080 Ventus, now listed for $1,140. Most of MSI's RTX 5080 offerings range from $1,300 to $1,500, marking anywhere from a $300 to $500 increase over list price.

Read more
These fake RTX 5090 listings aren’t ‘anti-bot’ — they’re scams
The RTX 5090 sitting on a pink background.

Nvidia’s RTX 50-series GPUs are here, and with them come some absolutely insane price tags. Fancy a top-of-the-range RTX 5090? That’ll be $2,000, please. And we’re not even talking about third-party takes on these cards, some of which have prices rising above $3,000.

And just like clockwork, the scalpers have stepped in to snap up every last card and resell them on eBay for even more outrageous prices, because what’s a GPU launch without a healthy dose of pain and scarcity? Yet this time, the scammers have a new trick up their sleeves, and you need to make sure you don’t fall for it.

Read more
Nvidia’s RTX 5090 isn’t melting power cables, but it sure looks that way
Damaged 12VHPWR cables due to improper seating

Hong Kong-based tech outlet PCM raised alarms after testing Nvidia’s RTX 5090D and RTX 5080, where it encountered two melted 16-pin power cables and a failed 1,200W power supply unit (PSU). With GPU power demands already a hot topic, fingers were quickly pointed at Nvidia’s newest graphics cards. However, a deeper investigation revealed that an old RTX 4090 Founders Edition (FE) was actually responsible for the meltdown.

Social media posts by PCM, spotted by UNIKO's Hardware, suggest that its testing likely involved an RTX 4090 Founders Edition (FE) before evaluating the RTX 50-series GPUs. While Nvidia has already updated the RTX 4090 FE’s power connector to the newer and safer 12V-2x6 standard, it’s possible that the unit still had the original, more failure-prone 12VHPWR connector.

Read more