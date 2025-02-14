 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The competition between AMD and Nvidia is finally heating up

By
Two RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics cards sitting next to each other.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Nvidia opened this year with two of the best graphics cards, but AMD largely stayed silent. Now, for the first time in 2025, the competition will start heating up. Yesterday, Nvidia announced the release date for its next GPU, the RTX 5070 Ti. AMD immediately struck back with an important announcement about the RX 9070 XT. Here’s what we know.

Nvidia’s RTX 5070 Ti is almost here

Nvidia’s RTX 5070 Ti is right around the corner, and it marks yet another win for leakers who predicted the release date correctly. Set to arrive on February 20, the GPU will start at $749, but realistically, finding one at MSRP (recommended list price) might be tough. Prices aside, the RTX 5070 Ti will feature 8,960 CUDA cores, a boost clock of up to 2.45GHz, and 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM across a 256-bit memory bus alongside a 300-watt TGP.

Recommended Videos

GeForce RTX 5070 Ti availability starts February 20th at 6AM PT from our add-in-card partners and system integrators. pic.twitter.com/T2LzKfEjHz

&mdash; NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) February 13, 2025

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

It’s a step down from the RTX 5080, but not too major, considering that both cards sport 16GB of video memory — a much-needed asset in today’s gaming scene. However, compared to the RTX 5080, the RTX 5070 Ti will use slower memory modules, bringing the memory speed down from 30Gbps to 28Gbps. The same is true for the rest of the RTX 50-series lineup as we know it; the RTX 5080 is the only card to get faster memory for now.

One interesting tidbit is that the RTX 5070 Ti will not appear in Nvidia’s own Founders Edition model. It’ll only be available from Nvidia’s add-in board (AIB) partners, so expect to see a wide range of prices depending on things like clock speeds and extra cooling.

AMD strikes back

AMD didn’t let Nvidia bask in the glory of its upcoming GPU for too long. David McAfee, AMD’s vice president and general manager of the Ryzen CPU and Radeon graphics division, took to X (Twitter) to post an update about the RX 9000 series. The good news: We know when we’ll learn more. The bad news? We don’t know anything beyond that.

“The wait is almost over,” said McAfee in the post, inviting everyone to join AMD on YouTube on February 28 at 8 a.m. Eastern time. Although he didn’t clarify which RX 9000 series GPU would be announced, he specified that the cards would hit the shelves in early March, which falls in line with what we expected based on leaks.

In all likelihood, we’ll see the RX 9070 XT and the RX 9070. I don’t expect the RX 9060 XT to make an appearance just yet. So far, AMD seems to be taking cues from Nvidia, so it’s possible that the midrange cards will arrive in April, which is when the RTX 5060 is now said to be launching.

Announcing the GPU a week after Nvidia’s RTX 5070 Ti could be a strategic move on AMD’s part. It’ll give Team Red a little time for any final price adjustments based on the way the RTX 5070 Ti is received. If reviewers love it, AMD may need to price its own offering more competitively in order to stand out. We’ll find out more within the next couple of weeks.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
AMD missed its shot for the top
Lisa Su, the CEO of AMD, pictured holding an AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card.

There's an unfortunate irony in the world of PC gaming right now. As soon as AMD decided to concede the flagship battle to Nvidia, Team Green put out what might be its most disappointing flagship offering in a decade in the form of the RTX 5080.

Each generation, we talk about the dynamic between AMD and Nvidia. And for close to a decade now, there's been a linear progression between the two brands. AMD originally focused on budget offerings to undercut Nvidia's mainstream range, but it slowly built up power each generation to eventually contest what Nvidia was able to do at a flagship level. We got two generations of a true, one-to-one battle between AMD and Nvidia. And right when AMD was about to get a leg up, it decided to drop for the count.
One step behind

Read more
Nvidia RTX 5090 ‘lottery’ reportedly ends in screams and chaos
rtx 5090 lottery chaos gihqqgxaiaajarv

Nvidia is launching its RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards today -- read our RTX 5090 review and RTX 5080 review -- and the anticipation is clear. In Japan, multiple stores held a lottery to give attendees an equal chance at scoring one of Nvidia's best graphics cards, but the event ended in chaos, with screaming and the destruction of a sign at a kindergarten, according to VideoCardz.

The report of chaos came via X, where a user shared that "angry shouts were heard" as customers began lining up, and that "some people even climbed over the fence of the kindergarten next door."

Read more
Where to buy the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 today
The RTX 5080 sitting on a pink background.

The day is finally upon us -- Nvidia's best graphics cards are here, and you can buy them now. The RTX 5090 and the RTX 5080 are now available at various retailers, both online and in brick-and-mortar stores. There's just one problem: The cards may suffer from limited availability, so the sooner you shop, the better.

While we expect these GPUs to sell out quickly over the next few weeks, it's still possible to buy them today. Find out where to buy the RTX 5090 and the RTX 5080 today.
RTX 5090

Read more