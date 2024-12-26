Details leak on the upcoming RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 GPUs

As we draw closer to January, leaks and speculation around Nvidia’s next-generation RTX 50-series GPUs are echoing all over the internet. The latest scoop comes from renowned leaker Kopite7kimi providing insights into Nvidia’s midrange Blackwell graphics cards, the RTX 5070 Ti and GeForce RTX 5070.

As per the leaks, the RTX 5070 Ti is set to feature the GB203-300-A1 GPU, equipped with 8,960 CUDA cores, offering a substantial increase in processing power compared to its predecessor. The card is rumored to include 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM on a 256-bit memory interface, providing enhanced memory bandwidth for demanding applications such as 4K gaming and video editing.

Its total graphics power (TGP) is estimated at 300 watts, indicating high power requirements aligned with its performance capabilities. It is also speculated that the upcoming GPU will be capable of matching the performance of last-gen’s RTX 4080.

Merry Christmas.

GeForce RTX 5070 Ti

PG147-SKU60

GB203-300-A1

8960FP32

256-bit GDDR7 16G

300W — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) December 25, 2024

The RTX 5070 on the other hand will be a more cost-effective option and is expected to use the GB205-300-A1 GPU with 6,144 CUDA cores. While featuring fewer cores than the Ti model, it still represents a significant improvement over the RTX 4070 which features 5,888 CUDA cores.

The RTX 5070 is also rumored to include 12GB of GDDR7 VRAM on a 192-bit memory interface, which should be optimized for 1080p and 1440p gaming. Considering the TGP of approximately 250 watts, it should offer a more balanced approach between power consumption and performance.

GeForce RTX 5070

PG146/147-SKU70

GB205-300-A1

6144FP32

192-bit GDDR7 12G

250W — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) December 25, 2024

The next generation of RTX 50-series GPUs will utilize Nvidia’s new Blackwell architecture, which is expected to focus on enhancing AI processing capabilities and real-time ray tracing. The architecture is also expected to improve features like DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) and AI-accelerated rendering, enabling better visuals and smoother performance in gaming and professional applications.

While the leaked specifications for the RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 sound promising, it is important to note that these are just unconfirmed details and we’ll need to wait for the official announcement. There’s also the question of price, which is crucial to know how these GPUs will be positioned. In the current generation, the RTX 4070 Super is $599, while the RTX 4070 Ti Super is $799.

We expect the RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 along with the more powerful GPUs in the lineup, to be officially announced during Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s keynote at CES 2025 on January 6.