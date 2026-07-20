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Microsoft wants to stop screenshot leaks, one Edge tab at a time

Sensitive PDFs are getting screenshot protection, exclusively in Microsoft Edge

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Microsoft Edge on a phone
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Microsoft is looking to improve the privacy protection of your sensitive PDFs by closing one of the more obvious loopholes in its document protection system. It is also giving businesses another reason to keep Microsoft Edge firmly installed.

Starting next month, OneDrive and SharePoint will block screen captures when users open certain sensitivity-labeled PDFs through their web viewers in Microsoft Edge. The restriction applies to enterprise organizations using Microsoft Purview Information Protection rather than ordinary personal OneDrive accounts.

Your ordinary PDFs will continue as usual

The protection applies specifically to PDFs carrying a sensitivity label without the Copy, also described as EXTRACT, permission. If these conditions are met, screen capture enforcement will activate by default when the document is viewed in Edge. Existing labels and organization policies remain in place.

Microsoft Edge illustration official
Microsoft

Unlabeled files and labels without these restrictions continue behaving normally. The feature affects OneDrive for Business and SharePoint Online, so you will not suddenly lose the ability to screenshot a restaurant menu or instruction manual. The company added that the change aims to close a gap between its desktop applications and browser experience.

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Purview labels could already prevent actions such as editing, printing, copying, and taking screenshots in supported desktop apps. However, PDFs opened in the browser did not consistently respect the same screen-capture control. Admins can also disable local downloads, preventing users from simply saving a protected document and reopening it elsewhere.

The protection currently ends at Edge

PDF on Edge
Digital Trends

Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and other mobile web browsers will not support the restriction when it reaches general availability. Microsoft warns that users opening protected documents outside Edge may receive inconsistent enforcement, and it recommends that businesses use Conditional Access or browser-management policies to direct employees toward Edge.

Unfortunately, this is exclusive to Microsoft Edge at the moment. The security benefit is easy to understand, especially for companies sharing sensitive documents like financial records, legal material, or unreleased products. Its effectiveness depends heavily on convincing, or requiring, everyone involved to use Microsoft’s browser.

Windows Latest reports that support for additional browsers and mobile apps could arrive later. Microsoft’s current notice does not provide a broader rollout date. Targeted organizations should begin receiving the feature in early August, followed by a worldwide general rollout between the middle and end of the month.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
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