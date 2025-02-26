Razer’s new Blade 18 serves a massive RTX 5000 performance leap

Table of Contents Table of Contents An absolute beast What makes the Blade 18 special?

Razer is kicking off the race for the fastest gaming laptops of 2025 with its new Blade 18 machine. The company says it is the most powerful Blade laptop it has ever made, and that it’s also the slimmest machine to offer Intel’s beefy HX-series processor.

The laptop will be available in three graphics configurations, which include the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5080, and the top-of-the-line RTX 5090 GPU. Storage options start at 1TB and go all the way up to 4TB, while RAM options on the table are 32GB and 64GB.

There are vacant slots for further memory upgrade, while the onboard M.2 slots will let buyers go up to 8TB of onboard storage. For folks who go with the top-end configuration with maxed out RAM and storage, they will have to part ways with a cool $4,899.99 for the laptop. Pre-orders are now live from Razer’s official store, which currently has the base model listed at $3,199.99 in the US.

An absolute beast

The Blade 18 comes equipped with Intel’s 24-core Ultra 9 275HX processor, which is based on TSMC’s N3B process node and delivers a peak frequency of 5.4 GHz in boost mode. On the graphics front, we get Nvidia’s latest and greatest, the GeForce RTX 5090 GPU.

Razer says the new Blade laptop will deliver an astounding 280W of total package power (TPP), tapping into the full 175W output promised by Nvidia for its top-of-the-line mobile graphics engine.

To handle the thermal load, Razer has also upgrade the heat management kit and equipped the Blade 18 with a large vapor chamber cooling system assisted by three fans and “the thinnest exhaust fins in its class.”

Port selection is also quite generous, and ahead of the curve. There are two Thunderbolt ports (one each from Gen4 and Gen5), HDMI 2.1, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Ports, an RJ45 Ethernet port, and a UHS-II SD card slot.

It natively supports 400W charging, but the in-built 99 WHr battery pack can also be charged via a USB Type-C cable with up to 100W peak output. The build is your usual CNC-milled aluminum, but unlike the previous-gen Blade 18, the 2025 version is only available in a single black trim with an anodized surface finish.

What makes the Blade 18 special?

The latest Razer flagship is the world’s first laptop with a dual-mode panel, allowing users to switch the resolution and refresh rate figures for the best experience. In its native state, the 18-inch panel sits at UHD+ (3840 x 2400 pixels) resolution with a 240Hz refresh rate.

For those who need that added dash of fluidity, the refresh rate can go all the way up to 440Hz by downgrading the resolution to FHD+ (1920 x 1200 pixels) preset. It can reproduce the full gamut of colors in the DCI-P3 range and supports gaming-focused niceties such as Nvidia G-Sync.

Razer has also revamped the keyboard foundations. On the Blade 18, the keys deliver a 1.5mm travel (35% better than the previous generation), and there’s also a new 10-key shortcut system on the number cluster. The 5-megapixel webcam also gets a mechanical privacy filter. Audio output is handled by a THX Spatial Audio-ready system that includes two tweeters and four woofers.

In addition to the Blade 18, Razer is also putting up the Blade 16 on the shelves, after originally showcasing it at CES earlier this year. The thinnest laptop ever made by Razer, this one offers up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, and a QHD+ 240Hz OLED screen.

The Blade 16 starts at $2,799.99 for the entry-level model with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU.