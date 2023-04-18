 Skip to main content
The RTX 4070 may get a big price cut — but there’s a catch

Nvidia’s RTX 4070 graphics card has only just launched, but it could already be in line for a price drop. That’s according to tech website Igor’s Lab, although the outlet notes that there is a significant catch that could throw things into doubt.

According to Igor’s Lab, Nvidia could be planning to offer third-party GPU manufacturers a $50 rebate on each chip order they place with Nvidia. It’s interesting news to hear so soon after the RTX 4070 hit the shelves.

Two RTX 4070 graphics cards sitting side by side.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

That rebate could lead to the RTX 4070 falling below its $600 launch price. That would come as a welcome relief to many gamers who have been eyeing up the some of the best GPUs but are hesitant to pull the trigger on the RTX 4070 due to its high cost.

Of course, the GPU manufacturers could simply pocket the $50 on each card in order to give themselves a little more financial breathing room. Igor’s Lab notes that profit margins are razor-thin for many card makers, who are facing “hardly any financial leeway” on their products.

However, Nvidia’s 40-series GPUs are hardly flying off the shelves, in part thanks to an overabundance of 30-series cards still flooding the market. That low demand could spur the third-party card manufacturers to pass the $50 saving on to customers — meaning it could be a good time to go GPU shopping.

The price cut hits a snag

Overwatch 2 running on the Alienware 500Hz gaming monitor.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

There are a few complications, however. For one thing, the RTX 4060 Ti is expected to launch in May, and a price drop to the RTX 4070 could cannibalize sales of Nvidia’s upcoming graphics card.

The second snag is that Nvidia appears to be in no rush to offer the rebate, instead preferring to see what arch-rival AMD does when it launches its RX 7800 and RX 7700 cards this summer. If AMD’s cards come with a surprisingly low price, Nvidia could be prompted into action with its rebate plan. If not, Team Green might feel less pressure to drop prices.

That all makes for frustrating news for would-be Nvidia 40-series customers. While a $50 rebate would undoubtedly be good news for gamers already under pressure from high prices and economic uncertainty, the wait for confirmation on whether it will actually happen certainly feels exasperating. Ultimately, we’ll have to wait and see what happens, and keep our fingers crossed for a price drop sooner rather than later.

