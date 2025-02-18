RTX 5080 vs 9070 XT — battle of the stock

Table of Contents Table of Contents Pricing and availability Specifications Performance We’ll need to see more to be sure

The matchup between new-generation AMD and Nvidia graphics cards is heating up in early-2025, with Nvidia’s RTX 50 storming out the gates, and AMD’s RDNA4 GPUs waiting excitedly in the wings. With stock levels all over the place, prices skewing wildly too, questions abound about how these new cards will fair against one another in a straight head to head.

Until we have hands-on time with these cards ourselves (and the embargos lift) we can’t tell you for sure, but we can make some educated estimations of how the battle might turn out.

Here’s how the RTX 5080 and RX 9070 XT compare.

Recommended Videos

Pricing and availability

The RTX 5080 officially launched on January 30, with a suggested price tag of $1,000. However, due to incredible stock shortages and the Trump administration’s tariffs, prices quickly ballooned out of control. At the time of writing, these cards are completely unavailable at any major retailers, and they’re being sold at close to double their original price on Ebay and similar second-hand sites.

The RX 9070 XT is slated to launch in “Early March,” with AMD yet to commit to a firm date. Rumors suggest March 6 is likely, but they’ve yet to be confirmed. Pricing rumors abound, too, with some setting the 9070 XT at around $750, which would put it at around the same price as the Nvidia 5070 Ti, but several hundred dollars behind even the suggested price of the RTX 5080.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming ReSpec Subscribe Check your inbox!

Specifications

Nvidia RTX 5080 AMD RX 9070 XT Graphics Cores 10,752 4,096 (rumored) RT Cores 84, 4th generation 64 (rumored) Tensor Cores 336, 5th generation N/A Boost clock 2.6GHz 3GHz (rumored) Memory size 16GB GDDR7 16GB GDDR6 (rumored) Memory bus 256-bit 256-bit (rumored) Memory speed 30Gbps 19.5Gbps (rumored) Memory bandwidth 960GBps 624GBps (rumored) TBP 360W 260W (rumored)

Until AMD gives us some full specifications for its new RDNA4 cards later this month, there isn’t much we can say for sure about the RX 9070 XT. We know it’ll be based on AMD’s new RDNA4 architecture, but details on that are very thin on the ground.

We know it’ll have a second-generation of AMD’s AI accelerators, though they’re built into the graphics cores, rather than being their own distinct chip, like in Nvidia’s RTX GPUs. We know they’ll be built on the TSMC 4NP node, which should make it roughly equivalent to the process used in Nvidia’s RTX 50-series. This card will also have a new, 3rd generation of RT accelerators, so ray tracing performance should get a nice bump too.

As for the head to head with the 5080, based on leaks and rumored hardware specs so far, the Nvidia card should be the more capable GPU. It’ll have faster memory, greater overall bandwidth, and likely lots more cores to work with. That should give it an edge. If pricing rumors are to be believed, too, AMD seems well aware of this and is undercutting it accordingly.

Performance

We know how well the RTX 5080 performs. It’s good, but not exactly stellar, beating the last-generation 4080 Super, but falling behing the RTX 4090, and way, way behhind the new flagship, the RTX 5090.

The question is, how will it compare to the RX 9070 XT? AMD has in the past suggested we could see 7900 XT-like performance from the 9070 XT, which would put the 9070 XT around the 4070 Ti mark — a significant stone’s throw behind the 5080.

We’ll need to wait for firm benchmarks (and our own hands-on testing time) with these new cards to confirm, but the 9070 XT is likely to be a more modest, but more-affordable graphics card than the RTX 5080. Especially as stock remains elusive.

We’ll need to see more to be sure

AMD has been uncharacteristically coy about its 9070 XT. The hope is that this is to underpromise and overdeliver, showing off something in the next couple of weeks that blows us away and gives Nvidia serious concern for its mid-range. In reality, though, we’re likely looking at a card that doesn’t really break boundaries, but offers a modest upgrade for those on older RX 5000 or 6000 graphics cards, with a strong boost to ray tracing performance.

FSR4 with frame generation could help, too, though. Multi frame generation was the big standout feature of the RTX 50-series, so if AMD can offer an equivalent and actually have its cards in stock, it could still be on to a winner. Best to wait and see for now, though.