 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Features

LG’s new OLED monitor does 4K — and so much more

Jacob Roach
By
LG's dual refresh rate monitor at CES 2024.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends
CES 2024
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here

Gamers — myself included — have been begging for a 4K OLED gaming monitor for the past year and a half. And at CES 2024, we got exactly what we’ve been looking for. LG is pushing the 4K OLED gaming monitor further with its UltraGear 32GS95UE.

It’s a 4K OLED gaming monitor with a speedy refresh rate of 240Hz. The big change is LG’s dual refresh rate feature, which allows you to switch to 1080p at 480Hz with a single button. It delivers on a couple of counts — you get resolution when you want it, and refresh rate when you need it. And after playing with the display for a bit at CES, it’s clear how important that is.

Recommended Videos

First, the monitor itself. This is a WOLED panel from LG that uses Micro Lens Array (MLA) tech. Think the LG UltraGear OLED 27 we saw last year, just with boosted specs. You’re still getting the excellent contrast and HDR performance of OLED this year, but LG is pushing the brightness further. LG says this display can hit 1,300 nits of brightness.

A game demo running on an LG OLED gaming monitor.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

It looks incredible. I can’t measure brightness on the CES floor, of course, but the display looked very bright, even in the brightly lit demo room I was in. That’s not to mention the size. At 4K and 32 inches, this is just about the perfect pixel density for high-resolution gaming.

Related

The big deal is the dual refresh rate feature, however. Switching between the two modes is nearly instant, and you can either program the setting to a hotkey or to a joystick press. The option for 480Hz is great, though it’s a bit jarring.

At 32 inches, jumping all the way down to 1080p is noticeable. Your eyes can adjust, but the problem is that you’re going back and forth between 1080p and 4K. You have a point of comparison just a second before the monitor switches over, making the drop in resolution very noticeable.

What isn’t as noticeable is the refresh rate bump. Higher refresh rates are important for competitive gaming, but going from 240Hz to 480Hz doesn’t look as drastic as it sounds. As an OLED monitor, the UltraGear 32GS95UE already feels very responsive, and with a 240Hz refresh rate at 4K, the motion clarity is unmatched.

An LG Logo on the case of a monitor.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

I appreciate having the option to go up to 480Hz, but I don’t see myself using that option much personally. I can still see how important it is, though. It’s there if you want to play competitive titles mainly, but it’s still nice to have the feature to fall back on even if it’s not the primary mode you’ll run the monitor in. It’s about flexibility.

Outside of the display itself, LG is sticking with its rather subdued UltraGear branding. It’s inoffensive, though I hoped for a little more out of LG. Compared to the Odyssey OLED G8 we saw from Samsung this year at CES, the UltraGear 32GS95UE feels a little too basic.

Design isn’t the only point that LG and Samsung are fighting on. Now that we have two 4K OLED displays with a 240Hz refresh rate, it’s a race to see which can deliver better image quality. LG is using MLA OLED while Samsung is sticking with QD-OLED. Brightness is going to be especially important here considering the bold claims LG is making.

That’s about all we know about the UltraGear 32GS95UE right now. LG hasn’t shared pricing and availability details yet, but with the growing list of OLED gaming monitors, it will need to come with a compelling price. The quality is certainly there based on early impressions, so hopefully LG can nail the value, too.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Senior Staff Writer, Computing
Jacob Roach is a writer covering computing and gaming at Digital Trends. After realizing Crysis wouldn't run on a laptop, he…
Alienware’s new second-gen QD-OLED monitors are stunning
The Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED on a table with a game on the screen.

The Alienware 34 QD-OLED took the world by storm. As the first really great OLED gaming monitor, it had little in the way of competition.

But in 2024, that's not true. And to keep its lead, Alienware has launched two new QD-OLED gaming monitors that take things even further. There is now a 32-inch 4K model (AW3225QF) and a 27-inch QHD model (AW2725DF), both of which use the second-generation QD-OLED tech from Samsung Display. I got to see both models in person at a preview event ahead of CES 2024, and I came away extremely excited for these new gaming monitors.

Read more
Lenovo just made my favorite gaming laptop even better
The lid of the Lenovo Legion 9i.

I've only given one gaming laptop a perfect score -- the Lenovo Legion 9i. And at CES 2024, Lenovo is making that laptop even better.

There are a few big upgrades here. First, Lenovo is switching the processor to Intel's new Core i9-14900HX and, in the process, introducing the Raptor Lake refresh chip to mobile. I suspect it won't offer a huge performance improvement over the previous version -- read our review of the desktop Core i9-14900K to learn why -- but it's still the latest and greatest.

Read more
Nvidia did the unthinkable with the RTX 4080 Super
Jeff Fisher holding the RTX 4080 Super at CES 2024.

I'm floored. We all knew that Nvidia was releasing new Super graphics cards at CES 2024, but I never expected Nvidia to drop the price with the release of the RTX 4080 Super. The updated model, which will replace the RTX 4080 that released at $1,200, is arriving for $1,000. Nvidia has been the primary driving force behind high GPU prices, but the RTX 4080 Super is a strange change of course that actually brings prices down.

A big reason why is that the RTX 4080 Super isn't too different from the RTX 4080. It's using the same AD103 GPU, but it comes with the full die, equaling 10,240 CUDA cores. It's just a 5% bump over the base model, and the Super version comes with the same 16GB of GDDR6X memory and the same 320 watts of power draw.

Read more