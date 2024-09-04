 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Acer’s new 600Hz monitor sounds ridiculous, but I want one anyways

By
The new Acer Nitro XV240 F6 monitor with a 600Hz refresh rate.
Acer

Acer just unveiled a host of new gaming monitors at IFA 2024, and some of them sound downright ridiculous — but in a good way. The best embodiment of that word is definitely the new Acer Nitro XV240 F6, which drives up the refresh rate to a whopping 600Hz.

That’s a first, and considering the price, it’s really not a bad deal, and I find myself wanting to check it out. Whether or not anyone actually needs (or could observe the difference of) a display this fast is an entirely different question, of course.

Recommended Videos

Before we get into the “is it worth it” side of things, though, let’s take a look at the three new Nitro monitors that are set to hit the shelves in the first quarter of 2025: The aforementioned Nitro XV240 F6, the Nitro XV270U F5, and the Nitro XV270 F5. All three serve up crazy high refresh rates — it’s no wonder that Acer refers to them as “Nitro Ultraspeed,” but they’re not all the same.

The 600Hz model is a 24-inch 1080p monitor with a GtG response time of up to 0.1 ms. It has a VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification and offers up to 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. This display is set to launch at a recommended price (MSRP) of $600, making it cheaper than 540Hz monitors like the Asus ROG Swift Pro.

What’s the catch? It’s a TN panel, which, as you’ll find in our monitor buying guide, is notorious for washed-out colors and poor viewing angles. You’re sacrificing visuals for that extra refresh rate, which is why the next model in line sounds like a fierce competitor.

The Nitro XV270 F5 marks the first of the two 27-inch “UltraSpeed” displays that Acer is serving up today, and it’s also a 1080p screen, but with a 520Hz refresh rate and a 0.5ms GtG response time. This model is HDR10-certified and sports an IPS panel, which should mean better contrasts and brighter visuals. Much like the TN variant, this one will cost $600 at launch.

A new Acer gaming monitor, the XV270U F5.
Acer

Lastly, there’s the $800 Nitro XV270U F5, which is a WQHD (2,560 x 1,440) 27-inch display with an IPS panel and a 500Hz refresh rate. While it’s the least speedy of all three, the WQHD resolution combined with an IPS panel puts it in a league of its own — as does the price tag.

All three screens are AMD FreeSync Premium compatible, and Acer stresses that the goal was to minimize screen stuttering and tearing. Good thing, too, as monitors like this are exclusively useful in first-person shooters (FPS) and other competitive games. However, the two 27-inch models sound like they might be good for gamers of all kinds, and it’s hard not to wonder whether the 600Hz variant is really worth it. Personally, I’m not a fan of TN monitors, but I know they have their merits in competitive gaming.

Aside from the above, Acer also revealed new smart monitors with built-in WebOS, as well as new Predator gaming monitors. The latter aren’t slow by any stretch, but they’re not this fast. Both 27-inch, there’s a 360Hz model with a WQHD resolution, and a 4K variant that maxes out at 160Hz.

So, is that 600Hz monitor going to be worth the money? For the majority of gamers — probably not, but that doesn’t make me want to try it any less.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a UK-based freelance writer and self-proclaimed geek. A firm believer in the "PC building is just like expensive…
Best Squarespace deals: Save on domains, web builder, and more
A laptop with Squarespace displayed on the screen.

There are a lot of website builders out there today, but Squarespace still manages to make itself stand out, and it's not just because you'll be surprised at how easy it is to build a website with Squarespace. Beyond just an excellent website building, Squarespace offers some additional stuff like email campaign and courses, stuff that you wouldn't readily find with other website builders. Even better, if you're willing to go for an annual subscription, you can cut down the cost significantly, up to 36% for some plans or up to 50% for a student plan.

Besides just website building, there are a ton of perks of subscription, from hosting to email campaigns and even Squarespace Courses, which is pretty unique for a website-building website. So, if that sounds like something you'd like to be a part of, we've listed all the ways you can save on Squarespace subscriptions below.
Today’s best Squarespace deals

Read more
Best laptop deals: Save on the Dell XPS 14, MacBook Pro 16 and more
The Dell XPS 14 on a white table with the screen open.

There is a huge selection on the market right now, and it makes sense, given that so much of the modern world relies on being able to go online or being able to access digital content. Luckily, you don't need to grab one of the best laptops to get something that's reasonably solid, especially since some of the best laptop brands have started releasing laptops across the spectrum of price. That said, you can absolutely get a laptop that can compete with even some of the best desktop computers, or you could grab a 2-in-1 that can pretty much work like a laptop.
Either way, we've gone out and collected these deals from the best brands; you'll find HP laptop deals, Dell laptop deals, Acer laptop deals, Lenovo laptop deals, and more. They run the gamut from Chromebook deals and 2-in-1 laptop deals to powerful gaming laptop deals and everything in between.

HP Chromebook 14a -- $220, was $380

Read more
How to change the background in Powerpoint
PowerPoint Slide Sorter view on a Windows laptop.

You can change the background to anything you like if you're using Powerpoint to create presentations: a picture, a color, a gradient, or even an in-motion video. You'll know the best background for your presentation, but whatever you want to change it to, we're here to help you do it.

Here's how to change the background in Powerpoint to a few different styles.

Read more