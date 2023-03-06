Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

After announcing 2023’s Odyssey Neo G7 earlier this year, Samsung finally revealed the price for the display. The 43-inch mini-LED monitor runs $1,000, and listings are live now. Unfortunately, it has some stiff competition from the best gaming monitors.

It’s a significant size increase over last year’s version, jumping from 32 inches to 43 inches while maintaining a 16:9 aspect ratio. Samsung says the panel has a 144Hz refresh rate and 1 millisecond response time, as well as DisplayHDR 600 certification from VESA and Samsung’s own HDR10+ certification.

This class of large gaming monitor has become increasingly popular over the last few years, particularly as TVs like the 42-inch LG C2 have come down in price and size. Unlike most displays in this camp, Samsung isn’t using OLED. It’s using mini-LED.

Mini-LED monitors like the Cooler Master GP27Q have proved that this panel technology can provide a fantastic HDR experience at a reasonable price. The main problem for the Odyssey Neo G7 is its price, though. A 42-inch LG C2 is the same price, and anywhere from $200 to $300 less when on sale.

Still, the Odyssey Neo G7 has some features to justify its price. At the center is Samsung Gaming Hub, which is a platform built into the display that allows you to stream games on Xbox Game Pass and GeForce Now. It also comes with Samsung’s TV operating system, allowing you to use apps like Netflix and YouTube to stream content.

The display also sports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to use a controller for cloud games, as well as stream games from your phone to the display. For connectivity, Samsung includes a single DisplayPort 1.4 connection and two HDMI 2.1 ports. There’s also a pair of 20-watt speakers built into the display.

Although the mini-LED panel should mean the Odyssey Neo G7 has impressive HDR, there are still some critical details missing about the display. Samsung hasn’t shared the number of local dimming zones it has, nor the contrast ratio, and the spec sheet lists a brightness of only 400 nits.

We shouldn’t have to wait long to see the display in action, though. It’s available to purchase now directly through Samsung, as well as select retailers throughout the U.S.

