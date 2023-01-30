Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung is sharing the details about its Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor after the peripheral was announced during CES 2023 in early January.

The 43-inch mini LED 144Hz 4K gaming monitor will be available in North America during the first quarter of the year, meaning sometime between now and the end of March. Samsung has not, however, revealed pricing details for the product, according to Tom’s Hardware.

The monitor goes by model number G70NC and features a matte finish for its 43-inch Quantum Mini-LED panel. This unique panel blend stands out as it’s a first from Samsung — not to be confused with the Odyssey Neo G9, which sports an “8K” resolution and was one of the highlights of CES.

Samsung has also spent several years focusing on introducing gaming monitors with Quantum Dot OLED panel displays, such as the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 — also announced at CES.

While OLED panels are known for their color accuracy and deep black production, Samsung is similarly marketing the Quantum Mini-LED panel on the Odyssey Neo G7 as offering rich blacks with minimal glare.

In addition to its 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and 400 nits typical brightness, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 supports FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA HDR 600 certification.

Input for the monitor includes two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, and one USB 3.0 port, in addition to dual 20-watt speakers. You can also connect the monitor to current-generation consoles, including PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. Other connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 5, Ethernet, Samsung Smart Hub, and Samsung Gaming Hub.

Some other highlight features of the Odyssey Neo G7 include a move flex screen feature, which allows you to switch between 43-inch and 20-inch screen sizes to get the ideal display size for your particular gameplay. Another version of this is the ultrawide game view, which allows you to switch between 16:9 and 21:9 aspect ratios for the ideal widescreen gaming setup.

There is also the game bar feature, which gives easy access to many of the necessary gaming settings, including frames per second, HDR, response time, or screen ratio. You can access this feature without having to exit your gameplay.

