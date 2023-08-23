Samsung’s hotly anticipated Odyssey Neo G9 is arriving in October with an eye-watering $2,500 price tag. The monitor was first revealed in January, and Samsung has been making the rounds with its flagship display since then.

The release and pricing announcement is timed with this week’s Gamescom, and comes a couple of months after Samsung opened reservations for the Odyssey Neo G9. Come October, you’ll be able to purchase the monitor directly from Samsung or “at select U.S. retailers,” according to Samsung’s press release. Samsung hasn’t yet confirmed the exact date the monitor will arrive.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Odyssey Neo G9, it’s a dual UHD monitor that was originally teased as the world’s “first 8K ultrawide” gaming monitor. In reality, it’s half the resolution of true 8K. The Odyssey Neo G9 is the equivalent of taking two 4K monitors and smushing them together.

It has a total resolution of 7,680 x 2,160 and a 32:9 aspect ratio — dubbed “super ultrawide” by most monitor enthusiasts. The form factor isn’t new, though. What’s exciting about the 2023 Odyssey Neo G9 is its Quantum Mini LED backlight and VESA DisplayHDR 1,000 certification.

Odyssey Neo G9: Official Introduction | Samsung

It’s also much larger than the previous model, with a diagonal size of 57 inches (the previous version topped out at 49 inches). It still maintains a 240Hz refresh rate, almost as if Samsung stitched two of its Odyssey Neo G8s together.

To enable such a high resolution and refresh rate, the 2023 Odyssey Neo G9 is one of the first monitors to support DisplayPort 2.1. It’s important to highlight that this connection is only supported by AMD’s most recent GPUs, including the RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT, and Intel’s Arc graphics. Nvidia’s latest cards, including the behemoth RTX 4090, still use DisplayPort 1.4. Thankfully, the three HDMI 2.1 ports can support the resolution and refresh rate as well.

In addition to the Odyssey Neo G9, Samsung announced an upgraded version of its Samsung Ark display. The 55-inch rotating monitor supports the new Samsung Multi-View so you can display up to four inputs at once, and it sports a KVM switch so you can swap your peripherals between displays. Samsung says preorders will go live in September.

Throughout August and September, Samsung will be hosting a special event called Odyssey Evolves, in which it will bring in streamers to play games while giving away prizes. The company says the total prize pool is $10,000 and will include a giveaway of the Odyssey Neo G9. You can join by watching Samsung’s Odyssey Twitch channel.

