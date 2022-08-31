Samsung is showcasing its first OLED gaming monitor at IFA 2022 in Berlin, introducing the Odyssey OLED G8 as the next peripheral in its premium display series.

Samsung has unveiled and released several impressive displays throughout the year, including the 240Hz 4K Odyssey Neo G8, a 32-inch Quantum Mini-LED gaming monitor, and the massive 55-inch 165Hz 4K Mini-LED Odyssey Ark.

However, the brand has yet to implement OLED technology in its gaming displays. Additionally, Samsung has also collaborated with other brands that implement its QD-OLED panels into its gaming displays but has not used the technology on its own monitors until now.

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 features an ultra-thin 34-inch design with a QHD (3440 x 1440) resolution), 175Hz refresh rate, 21:9 aspect ratio, and a 0.1ms response time. The G85SB model number monitor was made with a Quantum Dot-OLED panel that has a 1800R curvature and 3.9mm at its thinnest part, allowing Samsung to market the monitor among its slimmest gaming monitors. Its design also includes a metal frame and no backlighting.

To ensure color accuracy, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 features 100% color volume and DCI-99.3% color gamut, in addition to a VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black Certification. The monitor also includes a Height Adjustable Stand (HAS) with a tilt function that allows it to be adjusted for user comfort and ergonomics.

Rear-facing ports include a Micro HDMI 2.1, a Mini DP 1.4, and a USB-C port, in addition to a 5-watt stereo speaker.

In addition to gaming-based software support, including AMD FreeSync Premium, the Odyssey OLED G8 also supports the Samsung Gaming Hub, which offers streaming access from services such as Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now, Google Stadia, Utomik, and Amazon Luna. The Samsung Smart Hub is also available for entertainment streaming from services including Amazon Prime, Netflix, YouTube, and others. The monitor can also connect to various Internet of Things (IoT) devices throughout a home through the Samsung SmartThings app.

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 will have global availability starting in Q4 2022. Precise pricing detail will depend on regional releases.

