ViewSonic’s new mini-LED gaming monitor looks like 34 inches of curved glory

Nathan Drescher
By

If you’ve ever gone down the rabbit hole of trying to find the perfect gaming monitor but always come away disappointed, we have good news for you. ViewSonic released the Elite XG341C-2K ultrawide curved monitor today, looking to end your Goldilocks-like search for the “just right” display.

The XG341C-2K comes packed with features, most notably, the mini-LED backlighting with full array local dimming and VESA DisplayHDR 1400 certification. It also comes with a whopping 200Hz refresh rate and “PureXP blur reduction” to guarantee ultra-smooth gameplay and reduced in-game ghosting. Of course, we’ll need to get our hands on this display to test it ourselves, but all the specs seem to be there for great PC gaming performance.

The ViewSonic Elite XG341C-2K
image: ViewSonic

This monitor also comes with a surprise feature we wish more displays incorporated — HDMI 2.1 connectivity.

HDMI 2.1 connection makes this a great monitor for console gaming. You’ll find this standard on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles and allows for greater data flow than the previous generation of HDMI connectors. This monitor can actually take advantage of the power behind those next-gen consoles.

This is helpful because the Elite XG341C-2K has a lot going for it. ViewSonic engineered the display with “quantum dot technology,” similar to what Samsung uses, and 1,152 zone mini-LED, giving it VESA DisplayHDR certification. It has a 3440 x 1440 ultrawide QHD resolution in a 21:9 aspect ratio. All of this is packed into a smooth 1500R curve.

The display has an anti-glare hard coating and a built-in blue light filter. It also comes with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, which is AMD’s own technology certification guaranteeing accurate colors, anti-screen tearing, and HDR gaming. It also includes ViewSonic’s own Command Center software which allows you to toggle between preset settings depending on the game you’re playing.

The ViewSonic Elite XG341C-2K is impressive on paper. Like all tech, we want to test it out for ourselves before we can claim this is the best gaming monitor ever built. That said, these specs certainly make it a solid contender for that crown.

ViewSonic hasn’t announced pricing or availability details just yet, but more of that information hopefully will become available soon.

