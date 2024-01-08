 Skip to main content
Alienware’s new second-gen QD-OLED monitors are stunning

Luke Larsen
By
The Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED on a table with a game on the screen.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends
CES 2024
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here

The Alienware 34 QD-OLED took the world by storm. As the first really great OLED gaming monitor, it had little in the way of competition.

But in 2024, that’s not true. And to keep its lead, Alienware has launched two new QD-OLED gaming monitors that take things even further. There is now a 32-inch 4K model (AW3225QF) and a 27-inch QHD model (AW2725DF), both of which use the second-generation QD-OLED tech from Samsung Display. I got to see both models in person at a preview event ahead of CES 2024, and I came away extremely excited for these new gaming monitors.

New Alienware QD-OLED Monitors, Laptop Updates | Dell at CES 2024
Alienware 32 QD-OLED (AW3225QF) Alienware 27 QD-OLED (AW2725DF)
Resolution 3840 x 2160 3440 x 1440
Refresh rate 240Hz 360Hz
Curve 1600R Flat
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Screen tearing G-Sync compatible FreeSync Premium Pro
Brightness 250 nits SDR, 1,000 nits of peak brightness 250 nits SDR, 1,000 nits of peak brightness
HDR certification DisplayHDR True Black 400, Dolby Vision DisplayHDR True Black 400
Speakers No No
Dimensions 27.54 x 15.54 inches 23.24 x 13.14 inches
Ports 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.1 (VRR, eARC to support Dolby Atmos), 1x USB-B 3.2 Gen 1 upstream, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen downstream, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 downstream 2x DisplayPort 1.4,
1x HDMI 2.1,
1x USB-B 3.2 Gen 1 upstream, 
2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 downstream,
1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 downstream port, 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 downstream
Price $1,300 $900
The Alienware 27 QHD QD-OLED being played on a table.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

Unlike the Alienware 34, the 32- and 27-inch models both have a 16:9 aspect ratio. The 32-inch model takes things up in terms of both resolution and refresh rate, now at 4K and 240Hz, respectively, making it the first OLED gaming monitor with those specs. The 27-inch model takes the opposite approach, aiming for a QHD resolution with a 360Hz refresh rate.

Alienware intends for the 27-inch AW2725DF to be a stronger esports display, opting for a faster refresh rate with a flat panel. It also has a redesigned base that takes up a bit less space on the table. The 32-inch AW3225QF, meanwhile, looks nearly identical to the Alienware 34, just in a different form factor. It has a 1600R curve as well.

The redesigned base of the Alienware 27 QHD QD-OLED on a table.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

The QD-OLED panel is what matters most, of course. According to what Alienware has stated, these new displays look every bit as bright and beautiful as the first generation of screens, sporting a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. They’re both DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified, and the AW3225QF even comes with Dolby Vision support. Of course, we’ll have to wait for independent testing to know about color performance and coverage. Like with the Alienware 34, it maxes out at 250 nits of SDR brightness.

The AW3225QF has one last trick up its sleeve: some excellent console gaming support. The HDMI 2.1 port on the back has eARC for full Dolby Atmos support, while the screen has Dolby Vision. There’s even a dedicated console mode for HDR tone mapping.

The Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED being played on a white table.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

Like the Alienware 34, Dell offers a three-year warranty on these new monitors to put to ease concerns about OLED burn-in.

The AW2725DF costs $900, while the AW3225QF costs $1,300. Both monitors will be available in the first quarter of 2024, and Alienware has said it will yet again be first to market with these Samsung panels.

