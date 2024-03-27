Buy one of Samsung’s new TVs and get a free 65-inch 4K TV

We’ve seen many great TV deals in our time but one where you buy one TV and you get one free? That’s new on us! That’s exactly what will happen when you buy one of the new Samsung 2024 TVs at Best Buy. Add it to your basket and you can also get a Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV entirely for free. There’s even free delivery and display setup and mounting for each TV. This is a fairly unbeatable offer but if you still want to know a little more about it, keep reading while we take you through what to expect.

Encompassing a range of Neo QLED 4K and 8K TVs, Samsung’s latest announcement regarding new TVs in 2024 is pretty exciting. It includes the Samsung QN900D 8K TV which we recently got early access to as well as more affordable models like the QN90D Neo QLED 4K TV and QN85D Neo QLED 4K TV.

While there are different models, many share the same features. They all have mini-LED backlighting to ensure they’re beautifully bright with superb picture quality. The 8K models add on Samsung’s Quantum Matrix Pro backlighting that has 1.5x more lighting zones than the non-Pro variety. There’s also Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound along with auto HDR remastering. Each TV also has support for Q Symphony so you can combine the sound coming from your TV and a compatible soundbar at the same time.

Of course, the 8K models like the QN900D are pretty advanced. It has an AI-driven processor with 8K Upscaling Pro while there’s AI Motion Enhancer Pro for sports and action movies, along with Real Depth Enhancer Pro for making the picture look more lifelike. Such technology means it’s highly likely to feature in our look at the best TVs soon.

The 4K QN90D also sees an improved processor along with technology like 60-watt 4.2.2 channel sound and Motion Xcelerator VRR at up to 144Hz so it’s sure to be a hit. There’s a new range of The Frame TVs too which incorporate the latest QLED technology.

Such TVs cost from $1,400 for the and $1,000 for the right up to $15,000 for the . Alongside that deal, you can get a Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV for free which works out as great value, especially as Samsung is one of the best TV brands around.

A particularly sweet TV deal that’s only available for a limited time at Best Buy, check out the ability to buy a brand new 2024 Samsung TV and score a free 65-inch 4K TV now. It’s ideal for kitting out your home with some great new TVs.

