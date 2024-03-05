 Skip to main content
Fun fact: Samsung makes robot vacuums, and this one is $200 off

John Alexander
By
The Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with its Clean Station.
Samsung

The Samsung Spring Sale is in full swing from now to March 10th, giving you the opportunity to buy all kinds of exciting high-tech gadgetry at a fraction of the normal price. As part of it, we’re finding some great robot vacuum deals, including this one on Samsung’s Jet Bot+. As with all of the best robot vacuums, this cleaner comes with a dumping and charging station, an advanced cleaning algorithm, and some other cool features that make it stand out. Right now, it can be yours for just $600, which is $200 down from its usual $800 price. Tap the button below to see it for yourself or keep reading to get all of the details about the this incredibly easy way to keep your floor dust and debris free.

Why you should buy the Samsung Jet Bot+

How should you evaluate if a robot vacuum is right for you? In our guide to choosing a robot vacuum, we lay out a number of features commonly seen on robot vacuums. Two key ones that we see on the Samsung Jet Bot+ are “sensory sophistication and virtual mapping” and “automatic dirt disposal.” The former is powered by a FiDAR Sensor that precisely maps your floor plan, and can be boosted by using no-go zones, keeping your robot vacuum in the key areas of the home you actually want it in. The latter, automatic dirt disposal, is considered essentially mandatory and is achieved via the bot’s clean station. This station uses pulses to air to suck the dust from your vacuum into its holding chamber. A sort of vacuum for your vacuum, if you will.

The dust and allergen sensitive will appreciate the high levels of air filtration presented by both the clean station and the Jet Bot+ itself. Both use multi-layered filtration systems that trap 99.99% or more of the dust collected. When used in combination with one of the best air purifiers, this product could really make a huge dent in your home’s air quality.

If the ease and simplicity of using a robot vacuum appeals to you, go ahead and check out the Samsung Jet Bot+ while it is on sale by tapping the button below. Remember, while the Samsung Spring Sale is on (through March 10th) this robot vacuum will be just $600. That’s $200 down from the usual $800.

