Forget Dyson: This Samsung cordless vacuum is only $280 today

While most people will search for Dyson devices when looking for cordless vacuum deals, you should know that there are lots of more affordable alternatives. Here’s one that you’d probably find interesting — the Samsung Jet 60 Pet cordless stick vacuum for only $280, following a $50 discount from Samsung on its original price of $330. We’re not sure how much time is remaining for you to take advantage of this bargain though, so if you think it’s the perfect cleaning machine for your household, you need to complete the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Samsung Jet 60 Pet cordless stick vacuum

True to its name, the Samsung Jet 60 Pet cordless stick vacuum is perfect for households with pets as it comes with a five-layer filtration system that cleans the air of your home, and it’s powered by a digital inverter motor that promises energy efficiency and high performance. The cordless vacuum also features a lightweight design that makes it easy to maneuver it across different surfaces, especially with its 180-degree swivel head. You’ll also get a mini motorized tool that hygienically removes pet hair and fine dust from furniture and rugs, a combination tool that picks up dirt from various surfaces, and a long-reach crevice tool for reaching narrow spaces.

The high-capacity dust bin of the Samsung Jet 60 Pet cordless stick vacuum collects lots of dirt, dust, and debris before you need to empty its contents into the trash bin, and it’s fully washable so it’s easy to clean. The cordless vacuum‘s removable battery can last up to 40 minutes on a single charge, and you can mount its charger on a wall or use it as a stand-alone charger, whichever is more convenient for you.

The Samsung Jet 60 Pet cordless stick vacuum already has a pretty reasonable sticker price of $330, so Samsung’s $50 discount that pulls its price down to $280 makes it an even more tempting purchase for families that need a cordless vacuum in their home. Add the cleaning device to your cart and proceed with the checkout process immediately, because if you move slow, you take the risk of missing out on the savings. Feel free to check out Dyson deals for other options, but we highly recommend the Samsung Jet 60 Pet cordless stick vacuum as a more affordable choice.

