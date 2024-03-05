No matter how lazy or unkempt you’re willing to be, there’s something about the coming of spring that screams it is time to start cleaning. While covering Samsung Spring Sale deals, active now through March 10th, we’ve found incredible deals on washers and dryers. It’s a big boon in an otherwise terrible month to buy appliances, as we usually don’t expect good spring sales until… well, spring, which starts much later in the month. So, if you’re in need of a washer and dryer and want a discount, Samsung is the place to shop this early March.

The best Samsung Spring Sale washer deals

Samsung washers tend to have an emphasis on quality and longevity over getting you the cheapest price possible. You’re also likely to find some technological advances that you weren’t necessarily expecting. For example, one feature you’ll see is “AI Optiwash.” This uses an AI system to detect the type of clothing you’re putting in and automatically set your washer’s settings to compliment it. Dense and soaked towels need a different style of wash than your tighty-whities, after all. Interestingly, Samsung offers both front-load and top-load washers, so you can pick your preference.

Here’s what we recommend you buy. Please note that you will need to enter a zip code before ‘Add To Cart’ become selectable for some entries:

4.5 cu. ft. Top Load Washer with Vibration Reduction Technology+ in White —

5.5 cu. ft. Extra-Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer with Auto Dispense System in Brushed Black —

5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam in Brushed Black —

Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with AI OptiWash™ and Auto Dispense in Forest Green —

The best Samsung Spring Sale dryer deals

Samsung dryers tend to have one or two features that make them extra interesting to consumers — Sensor Dry and Steam Sanitize+. Sensor Dry means the interior of the dryer is equipped with a humidity detector. When the humidity drops to the desired level, the dry stops. If you’ve ever had to restart your sheets and towels to get them fully dry, you know what this is all about. Steam Sanitize+ is a setting that you can toggle, blasting items with steam and high temps to knock out odors and make items soft. It isn’t intended for all of your laundry items — not everything should get super hot — but is great for keeping some items fresh.

Here’s what we recommend you buy. Please note that you will need to enter a zip code before ‘Add To Cart’ become selectable for some entries:

7.2 cu. ft. Electric Dryer with Sensor Dry in White —

7.5 cu. ft. Electric Dryer with Sensor Dry in White —

7.5 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry in Brushed Black —

7.4 cu. ft. Smart Gas Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ in Brushed Black —

7.5 cu. ft. Smart Gas Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry in Ivory —

