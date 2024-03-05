 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung’s “Spring Sale” has washers and dryers from just $499

John Alexander
By
Samsung Washer and Dryer in a house.
Samsung

No matter how lazy or unkempt you’re willing to be, there’s something about the coming of spring that screams it is time to start cleaning. While covering Samsung Spring Sale deals, active now through March 10th, we’ve found incredible deals on washers and dryers. It’s a big boon in an otherwise terrible month to buy appliances, as we usually don’t expect good spring sales until… well, spring, which starts much later in the month. So, if you’re in need of a washer and dryer and want a discount, Samsung is the place to shop this early March.

The best Samsung Spring Sale washer deals

woman using top loading washer
.

Samsung washers tend to have an emphasis on quality and longevity over getting you the cheapest price possible. You’re also likely to find some technological advances that you weren’t necessarily expecting. For example, one feature you’ll see is “AI Optiwash.” This uses an AI system to detect the type of clothing you’re putting in and automatically set your washer’s settings to compliment it. Dense and soaked towels need a different style of wash than your tighty-whities, after all. Interestingly, Samsung offers both front-load and top-load washers, so you can pick your preference.

Here’s what we recommend you buy. Please note that you will need to enter a zip code before ‘Add To Cart’ become selectable for some entries:

  • 4.5 cu. ft. Top Load Washer with Vibration Reduction Technology+ in White —
  • 5.5 cu. ft. Extra-Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer with Auto Dispense System in Brushed Black —
  • 5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam in Brushed Black —
  • Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with AI OptiWash™ and Auto Dispense in Forest Green —

Related

The best Samsung Spring Sale dryer deals

A Samsung Smart Gas Dryer with the lid open.
.

Samsung dryers tend to have one or two features that make them extra interesting to consumers — Sensor Dry and Steam Sanitize+. Sensor Dry means the interior of the dryer is equipped with a humidity detector. When the humidity drops to the desired level, the dry stops. If you’ve ever had to restart your sheets and towels to get them fully dry, you know what this is all about. Steam Sanitize+ is a setting that you can toggle, blasting items with steam and high temps to knock out odors and make items soft. It isn’t intended for all of your laundry items — not everything should get super hot — but is great for keeping some items fresh.

Here’s what we recommend you buy. Please note that you will need to enter a zip code before ‘Add To Cart’ become selectable for some entries:

  • 7.2 cu. ft. Electric Dryer with Sensor Dry in White —
  • 7.5 cu. ft. Electric Dryer with Sensor Dry in White —
  • 7.5 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry in Brushed Black —
  • 7.4 cu. ft. Smart Gas Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ in Brushed Black —
  • 7.5 cu. ft. Smart Gas Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry in Ivory —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Herman Miller sale: 20% off office chairs and standing desks
The Embody in an office.

Finding a way to keep comfortable throughout a day of work can be difficult, especially with high end office furniture coming in at often hefty prices. However, Herman Miller makes premium furniture for both office and home work environments, and right now it’s having a sale that sees office chairs, desks, and office storage discounted by 20%. In fact, this sale at Herman Miller has some of the best office chair deals you’ll find right now. Free shipping is also included on everything in the sale.

Why you should shop the Herman Miller office essentials sale
Herman Miller has been making premium office furniture for some time. Its office chair lineup is known for its unique designs and ergonomic functionality. This sale sees Herman Miller office chairs marked down 20%, and one of our favorite deals in the sale is on the Embody Chair. We find it to be one of the best ergonomic office chairs on the market and it’s

Read more
The best places to buy a washer and dryer in 2024
Samsung Washer and Dryer in a house.

New appliances are a big purchase any way you look at it, from a refrigerator to a washer and dryer set. That means when you make the purchase, you want to ensure you're choosing the right appliance. It must last for years, do the job efficiently, and offer convenient features that make your task easier. In the case of washers and dryers, they'll need to effectively wash clothes but also do so without wasting water and energy. It doesn't hurt to have a healthy selection of cleaning cycles and functions to choose from, like being able to steam dry clothes, de-wrinkle them, or wash them on various temperature settings. Smart appliances are available these days, too, from several manufacturers, allowing you to connect to the system with your smartphone or remotely control them. The same variety is true for where you buy your appliances. Some places offer free shipping, great prices, extended warranties, or even service coverage. To help narrow down all of those choices, we've gathered up all of the best places to buy a washer and dryer in 2024, with detailed specs about each.
The best places to buy a washer and dryer

Shop at

Read more
Amazon has a Roomba robot vacuum for $170 right now
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum.

The robot vacuums that are worth buying could get pretty expensive, but if you're interested in getting one, you can currently purchase the iRobot Roomba 692 for just $170 from Amazon. The $99 discount on the cleaning device's original price of $269 may not last a long time though, as Roomba deals always attract a lot of attention from shoppers. To be able to buy this robot vacuum for much cheaper than usual, you shouldn't hesitate -- add it to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum
The iRobot Roomba 692 is equipped with some of the features that has made iRobot's Roomba a fixture in our roundup of the best robot vacuums. These include a three-stage cleaning system, dual multi-surface brushes that pick up dirt and debris from all surface types, an edge-sweeping brush that goes through corners and edges, and the ability to accept voice commands from Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa to start and stop cleaning.  The iRobot Roomba 692 can run for up to 90 minutes on a single charge, and once it's done or it has run out battery, it will automatically return to its charging base.

Read more