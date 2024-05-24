 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Memorial Day refrigerator deals: Samsung, KitchenAid, more

By

If you’re looking for great refrigerator deals, Memorial Day is the perfect time. Memorial Day sales bring with them plenty of discounts on refrigerators from a wide range of brands. Whether you’re looking for a cheap refrigerator to tide you over or something a little more premium, there’s a refrigerator deal for you this Memorial Day. Here’s what we recommend.

Our favorite Memorial Day refrigerator deal

28 cu. ft. Samsung 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in a kitchen with dark gray cabinets and a wooden floor
Samsung

Buying from one of the best refrigerator brands makes good sense, especially if you’re investing in something long-term. You simply can’t go wrong with anything from Samsung’s smart refrigerator range. Prices start from $1,299 for a Samsung smart refrigerator with Wi-Fi connectivity. Samsung makes some of the best smart refrigerators around so whichever you buy, you’ll be happy.

However, we’re focusing on the . It’s down to $2,299 from $3,599 as part of the Memorial Day sales. It has a flat-front design with low-profile door handles and recessed drawer handles which blend effortlessly into your kitchen. The mega capacity of the refrigerator means it’s perfectly suited for families as you can easily fit big and bulky items while still having easy access to everything you need. It also has adjustable slide-in shelves which are flexibly designed to fit in just half of the fridge so you can easily move things around if you’re dealing with chunkier items.

Related

The Samsung 25 cubic feet Mega Capacity Counter Depth 3-Door French Door Refrigerator also has a dual auto ice maker which can produce nearly five pounds of cubed ice, while on the inside, there’s room for producing nearly eight pounds of curved ice. If you love ice in your drinks, this is a huge help. At all times, there’s all-around cooling which uses evenly spaced vents and monitors temperature continuously to ensure consistent cooling from corner to corner. It means your food stays fresher for longer.

There’s also Family Hub on the front of your refrigerator. At the most basic level, it enables you to share pictures on its display but it also allows you to stream music and video, as well as access recipes. You can even control your smart devices and Alexa all from your kitchen. Adding to the smart functionality, you can also monitor and manage your refrigerator’s power usage via the SmartThings app.

More Memorial Day refrigerator deals we love

If you’re looking for something a little different, there are plenty of other Memorial Day refrigerator deals going on even when we’re at the early stages of the Memorial Day sales. We’ve picked out some of the best, covering many different budgets and needs. Here’s what we recommend.

  • Insignia 18.6 cubic-feet Bottom Freezer refrigerator —
  • LG 23.8 cubic-feet Top Freezer Refrigerator —
  • Frigidaire 17.6 cubic-feet Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator —
  • GE 27 cubic-feet French Door Refrigerator —
  • Whirlpool 25.2 cubic-feet French Door Refrigerator —
  • Samsung Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator —
  • KitchenAid 24.8 cubic-feet Side-by-Side Refrigerator —
  • Whirlpool 24.5 cubic-feet 4-Door French Door Refrigerator —
  • KitchenAid 27 cubic-feet French Door Refrigerator —
  • Samsung Bespoke Counter Depth 4-Door Flex Refrigerator —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best Buy has tons of Dyson cordless vacuum deals for Memorial Day
The Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum with its laser.

Memorial Day is just around the corner, but you can already take advantage of Dyson deals from Best Buy if you're planning to purchase one of the brand's popular cordless vacuums. They don't come cheap, so you wouldn't want to miss the retailer's discounts for the upcoming holiday. Here are our favorite bargains: the Dyson V8 for $350, for savings of $120 on its original price of $470; the Dyson Outsize for $500, for savings of $100 on its original price of $600, and the Dyson V15 Detect Extra for $600, for savings of $200 on its original price of $800. If any of these offers catch your eye, you should complete the transaction as soon as possible as there may not be enough stock to keep up with the demand for these cordless vacuum deals.
Dyson V8 -- $350, was $70

The Dyson V8 is an older model of the brand's cordless vacuums, but it will still get the job done for most families. It's equipped with a powerful motor that can last for up to 40 minutes from a full charge, with advanced whole-machine filtration that will trap most particles, dust, and allergens. The cordless vacuum easily converts into a handheld vacuum for instances when you need the extra maneuverability such as when cleaning your car's interiors, and it comes with several attachments for various purposes such as the detangling Motorbar cleaner head that deep cleans carpets and hard floors.

Read more
Best Samsung Memorial Day sales: TVs, phones, appliances, more
The Samsung Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55's cameras.

Samsung is one of the biggest companies on the planet and makes everything from some of the best phones on the market to some of the best appliances; plus, it competes quite heavily with Apple on having the best ecosystem. Of course, some of the better Samsung devices and appliances can be quite expensive, which is why these early Memorial Day deals are the perfect opportunity for you to grab something from Samsung. To that end, we've collected some of our favorite deals across the board for you below; although there are just so many deals, it's worth checking out these other great Samsung deals as well.

Best Samsung TV Memorial Day Deals

Read more
Get ready for summer with deals on Dyson bladeless fans
The Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 smart air purifier and fan in a room with a man.

With the heat of summer just around the corner, now's the perfect time to take advantage of Dyson deals for the brand's bladeless fans. Here are two offers from Best Buy that you won't want to miss -- the Dyson Cool AM07 for just $300, following a $70 discount on its original price of $370, and the Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 for only $500, for savings of $150 on its sticker price of $650. Dyson devices don't come cheap, so bargains like these are always popular, resulting in stock usually selling out quickly. If you've got your eye on either of them, it's highly recommended that you complete your purchase immediately to avoid the risk of missing out.
Dyson Cool AM07 -- $300, was $370

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 -- $500, was $650

Read more