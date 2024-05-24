Best Memorial Day refrigerator deals: Samsung, KitchenAid, more

If you’re looking for great refrigerator deals, Memorial Day is the perfect time. Memorial Day sales bring with them plenty of discounts on refrigerators from a wide range of brands. Whether you’re looking for a cheap refrigerator to tide you over or something a little more premium, there’s a refrigerator deal for you this Memorial Day. Here’s what we recommend.

Our favorite Memorial Day refrigerator deal

Buying from one of the best refrigerator brands makes good sense, especially if you’re investing in something long-term. You simply can’t go wrong with anything from Samsung’s smart refrigerator range. Prices start from $1,299 for a Samsung smart refrigerator with Wi-Fi connectivity. Samsung makes some of the best smart refrigerators around so whichever you buy, you’ll be happy.

However, we’re focusing on the . It’s down to $2,299 from $3,599 as part of the Memorial Day sales. It has a flat-front design with low-profile door handles and recessed drawer handles which blend effortlessly into your kitchen. The mega capacity of the refrigerator means it’s perfectly suited for families as you can easily fit big and bulky items while still having easy access to everything you need. It also has adjustable slide-in shelves which are flexibly designed to fit in just half of the fridge so you can easily move things around if you’re dealing with chunkier items.

The Samsung 25 cubic feet Mega Capacity Counter Depth 3-Door French Door Refrigerator also has a dual auto ice maker which can produce nearly five pounds of cubed ice, while on the inside, there’s room for producing nearly eight pounds of curved ice. If you love ice in your drinks, this is a huge help. At all times, there’s all-around cooling which uses evenly spaced vents and monitors temperature continuously to ensure consistent cooling from corner to corner. It means your food stays fresher for longer.

There’s also Family Hub on the front of your refrigerator. At the most basic level, it enables you to share pictures on its display but it also allows you to stream music and video, as well as access recipes. You can even control your smart devices and Alexa all from your kitchen. Adding to the smart functionality, you can also monitor and manage your refrigerator’s power usage via the SmartThings app.

More Memorial Day refrigerator deals we love

If you’re looking for something a little different, there are plenty of other Memorial Day refrigerator deals going on even when we’re at the early stages of the Memorial Day sales. We’ve picked out some of the best, covering many different budgets and needs. Here’s what we recommend.

Insignia 18.6 cubic-feet Bottom Freezer refrigerator —

LG 23.8 cubic-feet Top Freezer Refrigerator —

Frigidaire 17.6 cubic-feet Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator —

GE 27 cubic-feet French Door Refrigerator —

Whirlpool 25.2 cubic-feet French Door Refrigerator —

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator —

KitchenAid 24.8 cubic-feet Side-by-Side Refrigerator —

Whirlpool 24.5 cubic-feet 4-Door French Door Refrigerator —

KitchenAid 27 cubic-feet French Door Refrigerator —

Samsung Bespoke Counter Depth 4-Door Flex Refrigerator —

Editors' Recommendations