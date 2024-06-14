 Skip to main content
Grab Dad a digital photo frame while they’re on sale at Best Buy

A person holding a smartphone that is syncing to the Aluratek 10-inch Digital Photo Frame.
Aluratek

Nothing says “happy dad” like a digital photo frame packed with images of the loving spouse and children, plus the snapshots of the many trips they’ve all been on together. Photo frame sales are abundant in the lead-up to holidays like Father’s Day and Christmas, and we found a Best Buy promotion we couldn’t resist sharing. For a limited time, you can purchase an Aluratek 10-inch Digital Photo Frame for just $100! That’s a $30 markdown from its original $130 price tag. 

Why you should buy the Aluratek digital photo frame

When purchasing digital photo frames, it's important to get one that holds up well to sunlight glare and the ambient lighting used throughout your home. To that end, the Aluratek holds up well in pretty much any setting, thanks to its brilliant 1,280 x 800 IPS touchscreen. Expect vibrant and colorful photos with minimal compression or degradation

If you end up placing the Aluratek in a part of your home that receives decent foot traffic, the built-in motion sensor will automatically wake the photo frame whenever someone’s nearby. You’ll also be able to configure custom intervals and transition effects for the frame’s slideshow capabilities. You can have music playing throughout these loops too, thanks to the Aluratek’s 20W stereo speakers.

With 32GB of internal storage, you’ll have plenty of space for high-res photos and videos. The Aluratek supports microSD and USB flash drives, on top of wireless photo sharing via the Aluratek app, FaceBook, X (formerly Twitter), and email. As long as the frame is connected to Wi-Fi, anyone that you give the Aluratak email to will be able to upload content remotely.

That Wi-Fi connection does more than just provide remote-upload capabilities. Realtime clock, weather, and calendar widgets are built in as well, allowing you to see relevant info before dashing out the door. 

The Aluratek 10-inch Digital Photo Frame is the kind of discount you don’t want to pass up. While the sale lasts, you’ll be able to knock $30 off the frame’s retail price of $130. When it comes time to print some of those photo frame pics, we’ve got a solid list of printer deals for you to check out. And while you’re here, you should see what other great Best Buy deals we’ve dug up!

