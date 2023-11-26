The best Keurig Cyber Monday deals — from only $49

The Cyber Monday deals event is here. Believe it or not, that means there are great deals available on Keurig coffee makers going on right now. These K-Pod using machines come in a surprising amount of varieties, including single serve and even iced coffee varieties. We put all of our favorite coffee maker Cyber Monday deals from Keurig below, but first we would like to share the details on our absolute favorite one, picked for a combination of its convenience and (discounted) price.

Best Keurig Cyber Monday deal

The Keurig K-Express is among the cheapest ways to get into Keurig’s system of coffee makers, but that doesn’t mean you’re giving up a lot of features with this machine. The Keurig K-Express brews your drink from coffee pods in just minutes, and all it takes is pushing a button. The coffee maker can make cups of 6 ounces, 8 ounces, and 10 ounces, and it comes with a removable water reservoir with a capacity of 36 ounces so it can make multiple cups before you need to refill it. Walmart’s Keurig deals for Cyber Monday brings the price of the Keurig K-Express down to an even more affordable $49 following a $10 discount on its original price of $59, but you need to hurry with your purchase because stocks may already be running out.

More Keurig Cyber Monday deals we love

There are many more Keurig deals from retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and in Amazon Cyber Monday deals, but so that you won’t have to search through all of their websites, we’ve handpicked the top available offers and gathered them here. They share many characteristics, including one-touch operation, the option to brew different cup sizes, and easy-to-refill water reservoirs, so it’s all a matter of figuring out how much you’re willing to spend and if you need the more advanced features. In any case, you need to decide quickly because there’s no assurance that these bargains will still be available when you check again later.

How we chose these Keurig Cyber Monday deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don't like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we're purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products. We also include things we haven't reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it's a quality product. We're looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut. Once we were confident we found all the best Keurig Cyber Monday deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it's the very best value you're going to get at that price point.

