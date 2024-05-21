 Skip to main content
Best Samsung Memorial Day sales: TVs, phones, appliances, more

By

Samsung is one of the biggest companies on the planet and makes everything from some of the best phones on the market to some of the best appliances; plus, it competes quite heavily with Apple on having the best ecosystem. Of course, some of the better Samsung devices and appliances can be quite expensive, which is why these early Memorial Day deals are the perfect opportunity for you to grab something from Samsung. To that end, we’ve collected some of our favorite deals across the board for you below; although there are just so many deals, it’s worth checking out these other great Samsung deals as well.

Best Samsung TV Memorial Day Deals

The Samsung QN800C QLED 8K TV on a media cabinet in a living room.
Samsung

Samsung TVs are some of the best TVs on the market, so if you’re thinking of grabbing a new TV, these early Memorial Day deals are the way to go. You can get some TVs in massive sizes from Samsung too, with some substantial deals, although if you want to get something that’s as much art as it is TV, then snagging The Frame TV is the way to go.

  • Samsung 65-inch Class TU690T Crystal 4K TV —
  • Samsung 65-inch Class CU8000 Crystal 4K TV —
  • Samsung 50-inch Class The Frame QLED 4K TV —
  • Samsung 55-inch Class QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV —
  • Samsung 65-inch Class S90C OLED 4K TV —
  • Samsung 85-inch Class QN85C Neo QLED 4K TV —

Best Samsung Phone Memorial Day Deals

Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Ultra next to each other.
Digital Trends

Samsung easily competes with Apple as the best smartphone maker, and it’s still at the top of the market when it comes to foldable phones in the form of the Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5. Of course, you don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars for a quality Samsung phone, with even the more budget-friendly options being pretty solid.

  • Samsung Galaxy A35 5G (Unlocked, 128GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (Unlocked, 128GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 (Unlocked, 128GB)
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 (Unlocked, 512GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Unlocked, 256GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 (Unlocked, 256GB) —

Best Samsung Appliance Memorial Day Deals

The Samsung Bespoke AI Fridge from CES 2024.
Samsung

Unlike some other big tech companies, Samsung also has its hand-in appliances, both big and small, and that includes everything from microwaves to dishwashers, so there are a lot of options for you to pick from. We’ve collected some of our favorite deals below, but there really is so many out there even we’ve had a hard time picking.

  • Samsung 24-Inch Top Control Smart Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher —
  • Samsung 4.7 Cubic Foot High-Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer with Active WaterJet
  • Samsung 7.5 Cubic Foot Stackable Smart Gas Dryer with Sensor Dry —
  • Samsung 6.0 Cubic Foot High-Efficiency Smart Front Load Washer with Steam and FlexWash —
  • Samsung 29 Cubic Foot Flex French Door Smart Refrigerator with Dual Ice Maker —
  • Samsung BESPOKE 30 Cubic Foot 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with Beverage Center —

More Samsung Memorial Day Deals We Love

The Samsung T7 Portable SSD connected to a tablet.
Samsung

Of course, Samsung also offers a lot more tech that you can get your hands on, such as projectors, SSDs, and, of course, the Samsung Galaxy Watches. To that end, we’ve collected some of our favorite early Memorial Day deals from various Samsung tech that doesn’t quite fit any of the categories above.

  • Samsung 990 EVO SSD 1TB —
  • Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11-inch (Wi-Fi, 128GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Aluminum Smartwatch (Wi-Fi+Cellular, 40mm) —
  • Samsung T7 Shield 4TB External USB 3.2 Gen 2 Rugged SSD —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro Titanium Smartwatch (Wi-Fi+Cellular, 45mm) —
  • Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 14.6-inch (Wi-Fi, 128GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 2-in-1 16-inch —
  • Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra 16-inch 3K AMOLED Laptop —
  • Samsung The Premiere 4K UHD Single Laser Wireless Smart Ultra Short Throw Projector —

