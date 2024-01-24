 Skip to main content
Forget an air fryer: What you really need is smart indoor smoker

We know everyone is obsessed with their air fryers, but we’ve found an alternate kitchen appliance that might just make you forget all about it. Right now at Best Buy, you can get 35% off the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker that will allow you to make delicious and smoky meats right in your kitchen. Originally priced at $999, this device is now on sale for $699. If you are someone who loves barbeque for every meal, you are going to want to check out this deal.

Why you should buy the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker

You can cook smoked meats anytime you’d like with this indoor smoker. With its active smoke filtration, it turns real-wood smoke into warm air and uses a fraction of wood pellets of an outdoor smoker. This makes it more cost effective and the ability to use it as frequently as you’d like. Plus, with a pellet capture system, this smoker extinguishes used pellets and collects them in a water tank so you can easily dispose of them. The GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker combines an independent heat source for burning the pellets with a separate heat source for cooking that create temperature precision and smoke control that is ideal for tender BBQ meats.

With five adjustable smoke settings you can experiment with different recipes and smoke levels of real wood smoke flavor. You can also pick from six preset smoking functions including pork ribs, brisket, chicken wings, pork butt, chicken breast, salmon and the unique automatic warm setting that holds foods at the perfect temperature, which can help enhance its texture. Let’s not forget about this smoker’s smart capabilities. By using the Smart HQ app, you can set your favorite smoke mode and monitor the cooking process. You can also sign up for over-the-air feature updates and connect with Alexa or Google Home for voice control.

Don’t wait to get your hands on this indoor smoker. You can save $300 on this device by purchasing it on Best Buy right now. For a grand total of $699, the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker will make you the barbeque of your dreams.

