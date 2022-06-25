7 best smart grill and smokers

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Adding an app to every appliance in the house can get a little exhausting. While smart technologies like Matter will hopefully make things easier in the coming years, for now, all those apps can sometimes feel like unnecessary clutter. Not so with smart grills and smokers. If you don't already rely on a smart meat probe, these grills benefit greatly from apps that allow you to monitor them from afar, get suggestions for cooking new meats perfectly, and much more.

If you’ve been looking for a grill upgrade, you’ll love these app-friendly picks. It’s no surprise we’re starting with a Traeger model, but we’ve included a variety of options for different budgets and summer plans.

Traeger Grills Ironwood 885

Smart grill with built-in meat probe

Pros Excellent pellet-based design

Great smart controls via app

Alexa support Cons If you're not familiar with wood pellet cooking, it make take some getting used to

Traeger adds plenty of smart features to its famed wood pellet grill and the results are excellent. Use the tech to handle grilling, smoking, baking, roasting, braising, and basic barbecue. The 885 square inches of grilling surface on this model make it suitable for even large backyard gatherings, too.

The smart platform WiFIRE takes the grill to another level. Using the Traeger app, you can control grill features from a distance, including monitoring the built-in meat probe so you know the exact temperatures of your meats at any time. You can also adjust temperature levels and set timers on the app (there’s a separate controller if you would rather not add an app to your phone). It even comes with Alexa, so you can call out commands to your grill while you are busy elsewhere.

The only real downside is that if you’ve never grilled or smoked with wood pellets before, it will take a little learning to deal with the new fuel, and it may be more expensive in your area than other fuel options.

Traeger Grills Ironwood 885 Smart grill with built-in meat probe

Memphis Grills Elite Smoker and Grill

Super hot grill with a spacious cooking area

Pros Extra-large cooking surface

Convection fans

Can reach up to 700 degrees Fahrenheit

Suitable for some professional work Cons Very expensive

If you want the best of the best, this wood pellet model can both grill and smoke, and comes with excellent digital controls and software for full control … if you’re willing to pay the price. It’s also especially large, with 1,252 square inches of cooking surface, making it suitable for anything from large family gatherings to some catering work (the 24-pound pellet hopper also ensures you can supply plenty of fuel). Direct and indirect cooking are both options thanks to the design.

Inside, you’ll find dual metal convection fans for even heat distribution, and the ability to precisely control the temperature from 180 degrees to 700 degrees Fahrenheit. Keep in mind that if you don’t need to max out your grill space, you can downgrade to a smaller version to save some money.

Memphis Grills Elite Smoker and Grill Super hot grill with a spacious cooking area

Green Mountain Davy Crockett with Sense-Mate

Great grill for camping or tailgating

Pros Affordable and portable

Electric or wood pellet modes

App compatibility Cons Too small for some events

Looking for a more affordable grilling option that’s easier to take with you anywhere? You’ll love this electric/wood pellet grill that only weighs 68 pounds and comes with a foldable design that allows you to quickly store or transport it. Those features make the Davy Crockett a perfect accessory for tailgating, but the smart technology only improves your options.

Connect the grill to a Wi-Fi network and get updates on internal temperatures thanks to the built-in meat probe. That means you’re never caught off-guard. The ability to switch to electric cooking at 12V or 120AC also makes the grill one of the most versatile on our list.

Green Mountain Davy Crockett with Sense-Mate Great grill for camping or tailgating More

Weber Genesis SX-335

Best grill to up your grilling game

Pros Excellent gas grill design

App makes recommends on cooking stages

Large prep area Cons The plentiful smart features may be too many for some grillers

Are you more comfortable with a gas grill? This three-burner Weber model doesn’t just run on gas, it’s also one of the smartest we’ve seen, using an app to give you alerts when food reaches a certain temperature and reminders to make important temperature or placement changes (including when to flip your burgers or serve your meats). It includes both a large searing surface and a large prep surface so you can do plenty of ingredient work right there at the grill.

Weber’s design also allows for a wide variety of accessories, if you’re willing to purchase them. You can fit in grillware that allows you to bake, steam, stir-fry, and more — essentially turning it into your own outdoor kitchen.

Weber Genesis SX-335 Best grill to up your grilling game

Traeger Grills Pro Series 575

Good for smaller spaces

Pros A more affordable Traeger model

App and Alexa support

Still has 575 square inches of grill space Cons May not be large enough for every user

If you’re a big fan of Traegers but want to save some money, this smaller and much more affordable version still provides many of the same benefits. Smart features include app connectivity to monitor the grill and control temperatures, as well as Alexa integration for giving your grill voice commands.

As the name indicates, you have 575 square inches of grill space. That’s not as big as many of our picks, but it’s still plenty of space for managing meats for a party or a family gathering. The grill can reach up to 500 degrees max temperature, and a built-in probe is also included here.

Traeger Grills Pro Series 575 Good for smaller spaces

Masterbuilt Smoker MB20071117

A solid option for those new to smoking meats

Pros Affordable smoker

Large enough for two turkeys

Wood chip side loader Cons A good beginner model, but lacking in smart features

Primarily interested in smoking meats? This affordable smoker is an excellent place to get started. At 30 inches, it’s not the largest model but there’s still plenty of room to hold up to two turkeys, or four racks of ribs, etc. The electric features mean that temperature control can be very accurate, and the insulation keeps the heat in so you don’t have to worry about making spaces too hot (the smoker also has optional covers and leg extensions depending on your setup). There is also a side-loading system for adding wood chips without dissipating heat.

Masterbuilt Smoker MB20071117 A solid option for those new to smoking meats More

Masterbuilt Smoker MB20074719

High-end smart smoker

Pros Bluetooth and app support

Meat thermometer

40-inch design Cons May be too expensive for beginners

If you’re more serious about your smoker, this model is a significant upgrade. It’s a 40-inch smoker that offers four chrome-coated racks to hold all kinds of meats. It also comes equipped with more smart features, including a meat probe thermometer and a Bluetooth connection that works with an app on your phone to help you monitor smoking conditions more accurately. Like our other Masterbuilt, it also has a side loader for wood chips.

Masterbuilt Smoker MB20074719 High-end smart smoker

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a smart grill? A smart grill is typically a grill that comes with more advanced digital features for monitoring and control, especially app compatibility or voice assistant compatibility. How much is a smart grill? You can find a smart for both well below and well above $1,000. A full-featured, large smart grill will probably be around $1,500. What do Wi-Fi grills do? The grill connects to a Wi-Fi network, which allows it to interact with apps on your mobile devices. You can use the apps to monitor temperatures and control the grill from a distance, as well as get alerts or timers. Some grills use Bluetooth connections instead of Wi-Fi, but the result is largely the same. Which home grill is best? The best grill for you really depends on your situation. We suggest you should start thinking about size (surface cooking area, how many people you cook for, etc.), and then what fuels you would prefer. Smart features can come later. Our reviews, like that of the Weber Genesis, can help you make decisions, too.

Would you like to learn more about the best grills? Check out our guide to outdoor grills, too.

Editors' Recommendations