 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Protect your home for less: Chamberlain MyQ smart garage security camera is $10 off

By
Chamberlain MyQ smart garage security camera installed and used
Chamberlain

Isn’t it funny how when you think about protecting your home, particularly with surveillance gear, your first instinct is to cover your front door? Usually, you do that with a standard security camera or perhaps a video doorbell. But there’s another entry point that you should be covering, too, and it’s just as important, if not more so than your front door. Your garage. Think about it. Whether you open your garage door with a remote, a keypad, or a smart app, it’s an entire, much larger entry point that deserves to be monitored. Chamberlain agrees, and thanks to a Best Buy deal, you can grab the MyQ smart garage security camera for $10 off during Labor Day. Normally $50, it’s yours for $40, and it’s one of the best ways to keep an eye on your garage and the front of your home.

Why shop this Labor Day deal on the Chamberlain MyQ smart garage security camera

Chamberlain MyQ smart garage door security camera feed in MyQ app
Chamberlain

What makes this such a great security camera for your garage and watching another primary entry point to your home? For starters, it comes with a high-quality 1080P resolution with HDR support, which means you get clean, crisp images even in poor weather with a recognizable security feed. That makes a huge difference when you need to see people clearly and know exactly who’s coming and going. The camera also has a 130-degree wide-angle lens so it picks up a wider area — you’ll see your whole garage and more as soon as the door opens.

It’s powered by the Chamberlain MyQ app, so you can monitor the feed — whether live or recorded — via the same app you’d use for your smart garage door opener. That’s less hassle and fewer apps to bounce between, but also makes it super easy to keep an eye on your home while away. All notifications, security alerts, and the feed are available through the same app. In fact, it pairs perfectly with a . Dual-band WiFi adds better compatibility and means fewer dropouts. The feed will cut out on you a lot less when you’re remotely monitoring, but recorded footage, even when you’re not watching, is more reliable, too.

It’s easy to set up via Bluetooth and thanks to the included magnetic mounting base, installation is a cinch. But this is a device that will be in your garage which tends to get really stuffy during the summer months and maybe even frigid during the winter. How will it hold up? Just fine, because the MyQ smart garage security camera is designed specifically for garage climates with an extended operating range of -4 degrees up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit.

All security recordings are stored in the cloud with direct access through the MyQ smart app. There are two advanced options for the storage subscription: a 30-day history for $10 per month or $100 per year, and a 7-day history for $4 per month or $40 per year. Either way, Best Buy is offering the Chamberlain MyQ smart garage security camera for $10 off during Labor Day sales. That brings the price from its usual $50 down to $40.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Staff Writer | Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
This Blink security camera 3-pack bundle is only $140 today
The Blink Outdoor 4 installed on a fence

One of the best security camera deals available today is over at Best Buy. Right now you can buy the Blink Outdoor 4 3-camera wireless 1080p security system for $140 instead of $260. Yup, that’s a $120 saving on something that will give you extensive peace of mind at home. If you’re keen to learn more about how this system can improve your life, keep reading. We’re on hand to explain all or you can just tap the buy button if you know it’s for you.

Why you should buy the Blink Outdoor 4 3-camera wireless 1080p security system
If you’re looking for the best outdoor security cameras, you’ll like what Blink has to offer here. While it’s not as big a name as Arlo, the products are still great. With the Blink Outdoor 4 3-camera wireless 1080p security system, you get three cameras which you can place pretty much anywhere in your yard, from the fence to a wall by your door or anywhere else you need to keep an eye on.

Read more
Save $250 with this Arlo Pro security camera bundle deal
The contents of the Arlo Pro 5S 2K security bundle.

A single security camera may not be enough to protect your home, so you should be looking for bundles when you're browsing through security camera deals. Here's one that you should consider -- the Arlo Pro 5S 2K security camera bundle, which is down to $450 from Best Buy following a $250 discount on its original price of $700. There's a chance that it's back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow, so if you want to enjoy the savings, it's highly recommended that you push through with your purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Arlo Pro 5S 2K security camera bundle
The bundle comes with three units of the Arlo Pro 5S 2K security camera, which is capable of up to 12x zoom to get a closer look at faces and license plates, and a 160-degree field of view so you'll see more of what's going on. You can look through their lenses using the Arlo Secure app, and you can customize motion zones so you'll get a notification if the security camera detects movement in those areas. Footage will be clear even at night with the Arlo Pro 5S 2K's color night vision and enhanced low light video, and it's easy to install with a wire-free setup as it's battery-powered.

Read more
The best home security cameras for 2024

Choosing a home security camera can be a daunting task since there are a lot of things to consider. Some aren’t susceptible to power outages, thanks to their battery power and local storage, while others need careful placements inside or outside the home.

We recommend starting with something like the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera, a well-rounded camera that’s packed full of features and boasts performance that ensures you’ll be in the know about what’s happening at your home. Competitors like Ring and Nest may be more recognizable brands, but the Arlo Pro 4 has them beat on features for the price. If you're not sold on the Arlo product, here's a look at the best security cameras of 2024.

Read more