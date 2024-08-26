Isn’t it funny how when you think about protecting your home, particularly with surveillance gear, your first instinct is to cover your front door? Usually, you do that with a standard security camera or perhaps a video doorbell. But there’s another entry point that you should be covering, too, and it’s just as important, if not more so than your front door. Your garage. Think about it. Whether you open your garage door with a remote, a keypad, or a smart app, it’s an entire, much larger entry point that deserves to be monitored. Chamberlain agrees, and thanks to a Best Buy deal, you can grab the MyQ smart garage security camera for $10 off during Labor Day. Normally $50, it’s yours for $40, and it’s one of the best ways to keep an eye on your garage and the front of your home.

Why shop this Labor Day deal on the Chamberlain MyQ smart garage security camera

What makes this such a great security camera for your garage and watching another primary entry point to your home? For starters, it comes with a high-quality 1080P resolution with HDR support, which means you get clean, crisp images even in poor weather with a recognizable security feed. That makes a huge difference when you need to see people clearly and know exactly who’s coming and going. The camera also has a 130-degree wide-angle lens so it picks up a wider area — you’ll see your whole garage and more as soon as the door opens.

It’s powered by the Chamberlain MyQ app, so you can monitor the feed — whether live or recorded — via the same app you’d use for your smart garage door opener. That’s less hassle and fewer apps to bounce between, but also makes it super easy to keep an eye on your home while away. All notifications, security alerts, and the feed are available through the same app. In fact, it pairs perfectly with a . Dual-band WiFi adds better compatibility and means fewer dropouts. The feed will cut out on you a lot less when you’re remotely monitoring, but recorded footage, even when you’re not watching, is more reliable, too.

It’s easy to set up via Bluetooth and thanks to the included magnetic mounting base, installation is a cinch. But this is a device that will be in your garage which tends to get really stuffy during the summer months and maybe even frigid during the winter. How will it hold up? Just fine, because the MyQ smart garage security camera is designed specifically for garage climates with an extended operating range of -4 degrees up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit.

All security recordings are stored in the cloud with direct access through the MyQ smart app. There are two advanced options for the storage subscription: a 30-day history for $10 per month or $100 per year, and a 7-day history for $4 per month or $40 per year. Either way, Best Buy is offering the Chamberlain MyQ smart garage security camera for $10 off during Labor Day sales. That brings the price from its usual $50 down to $40.