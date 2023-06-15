 Skip to main content
Best grill deals: Summer savings on gas, charcoal, and pellet grills

Warm weather is here, and so is grilling season. Now is as good a time as any to set out in search of one of the best outdoor grills, and it’s never a bad time to keep an eye out for a discount on one as well. Whether you’re a grilling beginner ready for some burgers with the family or a seasoned pro looking to host summer gatherings around one of the best smart grills and smokers, we’ve tracked down all of the details you need to land a deal on a grill that’s right for your needs. Read onward for more details.

Everdure CUBE charcoal grill — $150, was $199

The Everdure CURE portable grill on a dock.

The Everdure CUBE charcoal grill is a unique little grill that can truly go almost anywhere with you. It’s lightweight and only 17-inches long, yet still can handle almost any grilling challenge a griller on the go could hope to throw at it. It has a built-in heat protection shield and chrome handles that remain cool while cooking, and the removable charcoal tray offers easy cleanup when you’re finished at the campground or on the beach. Wherever you intend to do some grilling this summer, the Everdure CUBE charcoal grill is a great option as a copilot.

Pit Boss Ultimate outdoor gas grill — $599, was $699

Two guys unload a Pit Boss Ultimate grill out of the back of a pickup truck.

The Pit Boss Ultimate is truly that—ultimate. It has four burners and 647 square inches of grilling surface. Its huge range of features include a removable grease tray, folding shelves with built-in tool hooks, a solid bottom shelf, a paper towel holder, a trash bag holder, and chrome handles and knobs. Despite its ultimate capability, the Pit Boss Ultimate is still completely portable. It utilizes easy lift-off technology for easy transport to any campsite or tailgating spot, making it a great option if you’re looking to grill both at home and in the wild this summer.

Everdure FORCE gas grill — $800, was $999

The Everdure FORCE grill on a patio.

The Everdure FORCE gas grill by Heston Blumenthal is a stylish and unique grilling option for your patio. With its fast ignition technology, the grill will be ready to cook in just five minutes. It has two burners that evenly heat 388 square inches of grill surface, generating 22,000 BTUs of grilling power with enamel coated cast-iron flat plates. The grill’s clean design will look great on the patio, but it also brings some nice practicalities to your grilling experience. A removable three-tiered stand allows for comfortable grilling and allows you to adjust the height of the grill, and lockable wheels make it portable for parties and picnics.

Weber Genesis E-325s gas grill — $899, was $999

The Weber Genesis E-325s gas grill against a white background.

The Weber Genesis E-325s is a liquid propane gas grill that allows you to prep, sear and serve everything outside. It features Weber’s largest and hottest sear zone, and an expandable top cooking grate that allows the main course and sides to all be served at the same time. With three burners and a total cooking surface area of 787 square inches you can grill multiple steaks at a time. The burners of Weber’s proprietary, high-performance PureBlue burners. They’re designed to produce the most efficient flame for consistent and precise heat, and to produce an enjoyable and memorable grilling season.

Traeger Pro 780 pellet grill and smoker — $900, was $999

A full meal cooks on a Traeger Pro 780 grill.

The Traeger Grills Pro 780 pellet grill and smoker is a good example of modern technology meeting traditional enjoyment. It has precise temperature control that allows you to get perfect results every time, and D2 Pro Controller gets the grill to your precise temperature selection. The D2 controller also features what Traeger Grills calls WiFIRE technology, which allows you to adjust grill temperatures, monitor food, and set timers and alerts from your phone using the Traeger App. This grill even has a built-in meat probe that allows ou to monitor your food’s internal temperature without having to lift the lid. Rugged wheels make the Traeger Grills Pro 780 pellet grill and smoker easy to move around the patio or picnic area.

Weber Genesis S-335 gas grill — $1,329, was $1,429

The Weber Genesis S-335 on a backyard patio.

As part of the Genesis model lineup, the Weber Genesis S-335 is part of what Weber is calling the biggest grilling innovation in decades. The Genesis is capable of creating a full backyard culinary experience, with this S-335 model capable of grilling, baking, and even stir-frying. You can sear, roast and steam with the Weber Genesis S-335 as well, as it comes with a variety of custom fit grillware to suit. It has three burners that provide even cooking across the grill, and one of the add-on features you won’t find on many other grills include an extra-large prep and serve table that fits multiple serving trays and cutting boards.

