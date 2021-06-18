As part of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering the Fire TV Stick 4K with an Alexa voice remote, for $40 with free shipping and free returns. That’s $10 off the full price and an awesome deal for this powerful 4K-ready streaming hub.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of Amazon’s most powerful streaming media platforms, with access to ultra-HD content on a bevy of services. The device supports 4K Ultra-HD content, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ all of which offer incredibly visual fidelity. You’ve never seen movies and TV shows look this good, seriously.

You get true home theater and surround sound audio support through Dolby Atmos, which ensures that movies and shows don’t just look good, but also sound fantastic. The technology is compatible with select titles, so you’ll need to make sure what you’re watching is Atmos-supported.

With the Fire TV Stick 4K you gain access to hundreds of thousands of movies and TV shows, Amazon claims over 500,000. You can also watch Live TV content through subscription services like Sling TV, YouTube TV, and more. On top of that, it couldn’t be easier to use since it comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote. You can ask Alexa to change the channel, search for content, startup various apps, and even control your smart home devices — as long as they are connected to Alexa.

Right now, Amazon is offering the Fire TV Stick 4K for $10 off the full price of $50. That brings the final price to $40 plus free shipping, which is surprisingly low, especially headed into Prime Day. With the streaming stick, you can connect any TV to WiFi and your favorite streaming services, even a dumb TV. We’re not sure how long this deal will last, so take advantage while you can

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations