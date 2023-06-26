Always looking for ways to boost elements of its gargantuan delivery network, Amazon is now actively recruiting small businesses in the U.S. that can assist it with its last-mile delivery efforts, Axios reported on Monday.

The online shopping giant is reportedly deploying the initiative — called Amazon Hub Delivery — in 23 states across the country, including in major cities such as Boston, New York, Los Angeles, and Seattle.

It involves partnering with small businesses such as florists, coffee shops, and clothing stores, with no delivery experience required and no long-term contracts to sign. However, one of the conditions for taking part is that the premises must have a secure area for storing the parcels.

Those partnering with Amazon will receive a daily consignment of around 30 parcels that need delivering to addresses in the local area. Staff at the business would then go out the same day to deliver the items to customers.

Amazon hasn’t revealed how much it’s paying the part-time delivery workers, but based on earnings of $27,000 a year, the rate would work out at around $2.50 per package

According to Axios, Amazon is hoping that businesses will view the initiative as a chance to expand their revenue streams, noting that the amount of income will be dependent upon location and how many other businesses in the area have joined the program.

The Seattle-based behemoth has been quietly testing Amazon Hub Delivery since at least last year, and has also been inviting businesses to participate via its website. But now the e-commerce company appears intent on expanding the effort by actively seeking out delivery partners, and in more places across the country.

This is just the latest Amazon initiative aimed at improving its last-mile delivery service. At least this latest one feels like it has a decent shot at succeeding compared to the company’s short-lived effort involving a robot called Scout.

