Amazon expands Fresh grocery delivery for non-Prime members

Trevor Mogg
By
A person delivery an Amazon Fresh order to a customer's home.
Amazon / Amazon

Amazon is expanding its Fresh grocery deliveries to non-Prime members nationwide.

The company started offering the service to non-Prime members in 12 cities in August, but on Thursday the company said it was expanding it to locations across the country.

Amazon customers can order deliveries not only from Amazon Fresh stores but also from a various local grocery and specialty retailers available on Amazon.com, including Bristol Farms, Cardenas Markets, Pet Food Express, Weis Markets, and Save Mart.

Amazon said it will also expand its grocery delivery and free pickup where available from Whole Foods Market to non-Prime members.

“Once fully launched across all Whole Foods Market locations, customers in more than 3,500 cities and towns across the U.S. will have access to two-hour grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market,” it said in an online post announcing the expansion.

Going forward, non-Prime members who want to shop online at Fresh will need to pay a $14 delivery fee on orders under $50. Orders between $50 and $100 will incur an $11 fee, while those totaling more than $100 will have $8 added to the bill.

The delivery fees are higher than those for Fresh shoppers with a Prime membership, where a $10 fee is charged for an order under $50, $7 if it costs between $50 and $100, and $4 if the order totals more than $100.

Shoppers can select a two-hour window for delivery, or, for a lower charge, opt for a six-hour window.

“We’re always looking for ways to make grocery shopping easy, fast, and affordable for all of our customers,” Claire Peters, vice president of Amazon Fresh, said in the online post, adding: “This marks another step in Amazon’s journey to build a best-in-class grocery shopping experience offering incredible selection, value, and convenience.”

Amazon launched Fresh in 2007 and the chain currently has around 45 locations across the U.S. Keen to establish its presence in the sector, the company acquired Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in 2017 and also launched Go convenience stores that operate without cashiers.

But an uncertain economic outlook prompted Amazon more recently to reduce its Fresh staff count and shut down a number of its Go stores, though the company has said it plans to stay in the grocery business.

Trevor Mogg
Amazon’s Scout robot appears to have made its last delivery
amazon scout delivery robot program

Amazon is ending field tests of its autonomous Scout delivery robot nearly four years after it unveiled the machine.

Amazon Scout

Read more
Ouch! Some Amazon Prime members face a 43% price hike
Amazon logo on the headquarters building.

Some Amazon Prime customers in Europe are about to see the cost of their subscription rise by 43%.

According to Reuters, Amazon Prime members in the U.K., for example, have been told the annual fee will increase from 79 British pounds to £95, marking a 20% hike, while the monthly fee will rise from £7.99 to £8.99. Customers in Germany will see a 30% rise in the Prime fee to 89.90 euros, marking a 30% increase on the current annual fee, while Prime members in France face a 43% hike that will push their annual fee of 49 euros to 69.90 euros. Customers in Italy and Spain are also facing similarly steep increases.

Read more
Amazon sues 10,000 Facebook groups over fake reviews
Amazon logo on the headquarters building.

When it comes to reviews on Amazon and similar shopping sites, most people have by now developed their own approach to dealing with them.

Some use a blend of instinct and experience to decide if what they’re reading is genuine, while others scan a broad selection to try to get an overall feel for a product’s reputation. Of course, some folks simply ignore them altogether.

Read more