 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon’s Scout robot appears to have made its last delivery

Trevor Mogg
By

Amazon is ending field tests of its Scout delivery robot nearly four years after it unveiled the machine.

Amazon Scout

The company told Bloomberg on Thursday that during the tests, it learned there were “aspects of the program that weren’t meeting customers’ needs” — company speak for, “This really isn’t working out.”

Amazon said that as a result, it is ending the field tests and “reorienting the program,” adding that it’s aiming to match workers involved in the program to other roles “that best fit their experience and skills.”

Company spokesperson Alisa Carroll insisted to Reuters that it was not abandoning the project altogether, though Thursday’s development does rather suggest that Scout has already made its final delivery.

The web behemoth unveiled Scout in 2019, touting it as a last-mile delivery robot that would bring ordered Amazon packages to your door. The autonomous vehicle included a slew of sensors for safe navigation and carried the package in a small, secure box perched on top of six wheels.

One of the first trials of Scout took place in a neighborhood in Snohomish County, Washington, using six of the robots. To reduce the chances of Scout suffering any kind of major mishap, the machine was accompanied by a human chaperone. The ultimate plan was, of course, to have Scout going solo, but Thursday’s news suggests it’s now going nowhere.

Amazon’s Scout robot looked remarkably like Starship Technologies’ own delivery robot, which has been in development since 2014. Unlike Scout, Starship’s effort is still trundling about, and to date has been tested in around 100 cities in 20 countries around the world, including the U.S.. Unlike Scout, Starship’s robot focuses primarily on deliveries inside enclosed areas like college campuses.

Editors' Recommendations

Space station’s new robotic arm springs to life
The European Robotic Arm attached to the space station.
Roboticist shares why she loves working at Boston Dynamics
Roboticist Cassie Moreira working at Boston Dynamics.
Wing is live in Dallas, poised for drone delivery domination
A Wing delivery drone in flight.
Watch this robot peel a banana without slipping up
A peeled banana.
Halo Infinite Season 3 delayed until 2023, split-screen co-op canceled
halo infinite season delay team
Apple’s antivirus strategy for Mac has gone fully preemptive, but is that enough?
Security and Privacy settings open on a MacBook.
Intel admits to one key regret about its launch of Arc GPUs
Intel Arc Alchemist reference design render.
Here’s why you need to update your Google Chrome right now
Google Chrome opened on a laptop.
Malware has a terrible new way to get to your computer
A villager looks at a sunset.
Jeep is launching its first two electric SUVs in the U.S. in 2024
Rendering of the Jeep Recon electric SUV.
3 upcoming gaming monitors worth getting excited about
The curved screen of the Corsair Xenon monitor.
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV aims for affordability with $30,000 base price
Front three quarter view of the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV.
Leak confirms Intel Raptor Lake may bring huge core increase
Intel Raptor Lake chip shown in a rendered image.