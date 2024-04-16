 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News

Boston Dynamics retires its remarkable Atlas robot

Trevor Mogg
By

Boston Dynamics’ Atlas robot has been impressing us with its acrobatics and other antics over the last decade, but the company just announced it’s retiring the bipedal bot.

Recommended Videos

“Atlas has sparked our imagination, inspired the next generations of roboticists, and leapt over technical barriers in the field,” Boston Dynamics said in comments accompanying a YouTube video (top) celebrating the contraption. “Now it’s time for our hydraulic Atlas robot to kick back and relax.”

Related

The video shows just how far the Boston Dynamics team has come with Atlas, with plenty of footage showing the robot taking a tumble during numerous tests on challenging terrain and while trying to jump between platforms.

After much development, the talented team had created an incredibly agile machine capable of replicating human movement with astonishing accuracy. In fact, it could do plenty of things that human’s can’t, including somersaults and parkour. Funky dance moves were also part of its repertoire.

It’s not clear why Boston Dynamics has retired Atlas. Digital Trends has reached out to the company for more information and we’ll update here when we hear back.

Despite earlier videos indicating that the company had been considering commercializing Atlas for work in locations like warehouses, things clearly haven’t worked out in the same way that it has for another Boston Dynamics robot, the dog-like Spot.

The team apparently felt that Atlas had reached its potential, though engineers who worked on the project will have learned plenty that can be carried over to future endeavors.

The video even leaves us with a little teaser suggesting Atlas could one day be rebooted, as it ends with the message: “Til we meet again.” At the least, it feels like Boston Dynamics will be unveiling an even more impressive robot in the not-too-distant future.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Roboticist shares why she loves working at Boston Dynamics
Roboticist Cassie Moreira working at Boston Dynamics.

Cassie Moreira already had a strong interest in robotics while in high school. But she says she didn’t realize a career was a possibility and thought instead that it would remain simply a hobby.

But when she graduated, she decided to apply for a position at robot-builder Boston Dynamics, even though she considered it “a long shot.” They took her on.

Read more
Boston Dynamics’ Stretch robot lands its first gig
Boston Dynamics' Stretch robot.

It may lack the charm of Spot and the agility of Atlas, but Boston Dynamics’ slightly dull Stretch robot is still impressive in its own right -- so much so that DHL has given it a job.

Less than a year after making its debut, the highly versatile robot is heading to DHL warehouses across the U.S. in a $15 million deal that marks the first commercial purchase of the advanced contraption.

Read more
Watch Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot dance like the Stones’ Mick Jagger
watch boston dynamics spot robot dance like mick jagger rolling stones

The recent passing of Rolling Stones’ drummer Charlie Watts was a poignant reminder that the members that make up the legendary band are, in fact, mortal, and will one day shuffle off this mortal coil.

In a world without a living and breathing Mick Jagger and company, the band could take to the stage again in the form of holograms, a medium that admittedly splits opinion when it comes to ways of keeping alive the memory of late musicians.

Read more