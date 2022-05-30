Memorial Day vacuum sales: Save on cordless and robot vacuums

Memorial Day sales are one of the best times of the year to save big on large and small appliances for the home. Vacuums, including both cordless vacuums and robot vacuums, are among the most popular purchases during this event and also an opportunity to score significant savings. Check below for today’s best deals on cordless and robot vacuums in the sales.

Memorial Day vacuum sale: Today’s best deals

Ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac — $97, was $179

Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum — $300, was $400

Bissell SpinWave Wet and Dry Robotic Vacuum — $340, was $400

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum — $400, was $450

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum — $500, was $550

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum — $600, was $700



Efficient three-stage cleaning with four cleaning modes

Runs up to 100 minutes per charge

Self-protection from bumps and falls

Control with remote, mobile device app, or smart home voice commands

We’ve seen plenty of robot vacuum deals over the years, but it’s hard to beat the value you get with the Ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac robotic vacuum cleaner. The SmartClean 2000 has a three-stage cleaning process with a 2000pa suction motor to suck up dirt, dust, and debris in your home. Side brushes move dirt into the suction path with the roller brush. While it’s cleaning, the SmartClean 2000 protects itself from bumps and falls with on-board sensors. After cleaning for up to 100 minutes with a fully charged battery, the SmartClean 2000 returns on its own to its docking station to recharge for the next time. Take your pick on how you want to control the SmartClean 2000. You can use the included remote control, a smartphone app, or voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant.



Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum — $300, was $400



Versatile stick or handheld vac design with multiple tools

Multiple modes for different cleaning jobs

Lightweight

Runs up to 60 minutes per charge

Samsung’s Jet 75 cordless combination stick and handheld vacuum is a powerful and versatile home cleaning machine that takes the place of at least three or four other tools. Because the Jet 75 weighs only 6 pounds, you won’t mind switching accessories to lift it to clean air vents, curtains, blinds, and even pesky bugs and spiderwebs in ceiling corners. When you save on cordless vacuum deals, it can be like getting multiple discounts because of the different configurations from stick to handheld vacuum modes fitted with a turbo brush, long-reach crevice tool, a flex tool, or the clever combination tool that’s like to be your favorite. Samsung built five-layer HEPA filtration into the Jet 75 to remove dust, pet dander, pollen, and other allergens from the air and capture them inside a generous-sized 0.8-liter dustbin. A removable battery runs for up to 60 minutes per charge, and a full hour is sufficient to do a lot of cleaning in your home.



Bissell SpinWave Wet and Dry Robotic Vacuum — $340, was $400



Can vacuum and mop your floors

Surface detection avoids getting carpets wet

App-control for scheduling cleaning sessions when you’re away

Machine washable mop pads save money

If you have hard surface floors and carpeting, vacuuming may not be enough to make your floors look their best. With Bissell’s SpinWave robotic mop and vacuum you don’t have to choose — the same household cleaning appliance can vacuum all the floor in your home in vacuum mode and then switch to mop mode to wet-mop just the hard surfaces. Don’t worry about wet carpets, because Bissell’s Soft Surface Avoidance sensor stays away from rugs and carpeting while mopping. The SpinWave mopping pads are machine-washable, which save money. Bissell’s multisurface cleaning solution helps scrub your floors extra clean with the mop pads. Rather than chasing the robotic floor cleaner around your house to schedule cleaning sessions or changing modes, you can control the SpinWave with the Bissell Connect smartphone app.



Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum — $400, was $450



Fast conversion between stick and handheld configurations

Multiple tools included for different cleaning jobs

Up to 40 minutes of cleaning per charge

Built-in HEPA filter for cleaner air

Dyson’s cordless convertible stick and handheld cordless vacuum cleaners are coveted worldwide for their engineered versatility and cleaning efficiency. The Dyson V8 Animal Cordless 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum wasn’t the first model, but it is one of the most popular in the product family history because of its combination of power, versatility, and ease-of-use. The digital motor powers the V8’s roller brush bar to pickup deep stubborn dirt in carpeting, while keeping your household air clean with whole-machine HEPA filtration. Accessories with the V8 Animal include a mini motorized brush for upholstery and small areas, a crevice tool, and a combination tool with a brush cover that slides off and over the tool’s suction end. You can clean your home, car, or boat for up to 40 minutes with a fully charged battery with this selection from the Dyson Memorial Day sale.



iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum — $500, was $550



Extra powerful suction with automatic three-stage cleaning

Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility

Automatically returns to the docking base

Advanced mapping capability

Digital Trends praised its affordability in the iRobot Roomba i3 Plus review. Among the various Roomba deals you can find during the Memorial Day sales, the i3+ is one of our favorites. We like this model because it lets you control vacuuming on a room-by-room basis, which comes in handy for cleaning a busy, high-traffic family room often while vacuuming a seldom-used formal living room less frequently. The Roomba i3+ can also suggest extra cleaning as it learns more about your rooms and how your family uses them. One of the greatest time- and hassle-savers with this model is the i3+’s automatic dirt disposal system. When this Roomba senses its dustbin is getting full, it returns to its charging dock where the dust and debris are automatically removed to a large bin capable of holding up to 60 days of household dirt. The Roomba will also charge its battery at the docking station and then return to the point where it stopped cleaning and resume where it left off. Imagine the relief of knowing you could leave on a two-month planned trip and return at any time in that period to find your home recently vacuumed and clean.



Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum — $600, was $700



60% more power than the Dyson V8

Great for larger homes and homes with pets

Digital display shows remaining cleaning time available in various cleaning modes

Up to 60 minutes of cleaning per battery charge

The Dyson V11 Torque Drive cordless vacuum is one of the most popular Dyson deals on the brand’s most powerful cordless vacuums. In addition to a more powerful cleaning motor, the V11 has longer battery life per charge than the already powerful Dyson V8 cordless vacuum. You can clean for up to 60 minutes with the V11 versus 40 minutes with the V8, and the V11 adds to the value by showing the remaining cleaning time on an easy-to-read LCD digital display. The display also gives maintenance alerts so you can keep this cleaning tool performing at its best. While vacuuming the V11 pulls the air through a whole-machine filtration system to trap 99% of particles including pet dander, dust, and allergens as tiny as 0.3 micron in diameter. Like the V8, the V11 switches quickly between stick and handheld mode, and the V11 comes with even more cleaning tools and accessories. If you have a large home or multiple pets, especially heavily shedding dogs, this is the Dyson cordless model to buy.



