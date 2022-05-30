Amazon Memorial Day Sale 2022: 5 deals you can’t miss today

It’s Memorial Day and there are plenty of awesome Memorial Day sales going on right now, including the Amazon Memorial Day sale. There are so many great discounts at the major retailer that we’ve helped you out by highlighting some of our favorite deals below. Read on and we’ll guide you through some deep discounts on popular tech including iPads, Bose headphones, and more. Alternatively, hit the button below to check out everything Amazon has on sale right now.

Amazon Memorial Day sale: Today’s best deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K — $35, was $50

Anker RoboVac G10 Hybrid Robot Vacuum — $140, was $300

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones — $279, was $329

Apple 10.2-inch iPad — $309, was $329

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV — $350, was $520

Why Buy:

Cheap 4K capabilities

Extensive app support

Voice remote controls

Can control your smart home

One of the best streaming devices around, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a bargain for anyone looking to add the ability to stream in 4K to their existing 4K TV. It offers support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. It also has support for home theater style audio courtesy of Dolby Atmos so you get a far more immersive experience. It enables you to use pretty much any streaming service you can think of while there’s Alexa voice controls so you can search for content with your voice rather than being restricted to the remote. You can even control your smart home via Alexa, dimming lights, or viewing live camera feeds.

Anker RoboVac G10 Hybrid Robot Vacuum — $140, was $300

Why Buy:

Saves on cleaning time

Vacuum and mop in one

Strong suction

Designed for cleaning hard floors

A popular brand for anyone looking for the best robot vacuums, Anker knows how to make good robot vacuums. In the case of the Anker RoboVac G10 Hybrid Robot Vacuum, it’s designed with hard floors in mind. By being so focused on one type of flooring, it can combine sweeping, mopping, and vacuuming so your floors are left sparkling clean. Thanks to some smart gyro-navigation technology, this vacuum can complete a routine clean in half the time compared to standard robotic vacuums. It has an impressive 2,000Pa of suction power so you get the most powerful clean to date from a RoboVac. It’s possible to use the app or instruct it via voice commands courtesy of Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, giving you plenty of flexibility.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones — $279, was $329

Why Buy:

Incredibly comfortable

Excellent noise cancellation

Great sound quality

Can connect to multiple devices

Some of the best headphones around, the Bose QuietComfort 45 are well worth your time. They offer tremendous noise cancellation properties thanks to the use of tiny mics that can measure, compare, and react to outside noise accordingly. Its active EQ also does a fantastic job of ensuring you get balanced performance at any volume so that bass stays consistent even when turned down. With up to 24 hours of battery life, an immensely comfortable fit, and the ability to adjust the EQ according to your needs, it’s hard to fault the Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones due to their useful array of features.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad — $309, was $329

Why Buy:

Powerful performance

Great battery life

Excellent software support

Good front-facing camera

If you’ve been checking out the Memorial Day iPad sales, this is the cheapest one around right now. The standard Apple iPad is a pretty good option for most people, even if you’ve originally been considering one of the Memorial Day laptop sales in some cases. It has a great 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone support so everything looks excellent on it, even your favorite streaming shows. It’s powered by an A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine support so you get speedy performance. It also has an improved front facing camera, now including Center Stage support so any time you’re taking a video call, the Apple iPad will keep you central in the call. Well-rounded, the Apple iPad may be the cheapest in the range but it packs plenty of great features.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV — $350, was $520

Why Buy:

Extensive streaming support

HDR10 and Dolby Digital Plus

3 HDMI inputs

Alexa Voice Remote

The best TV brands often feature Fire TV support which is why this Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV is worth checking out. It keeps things simple yet effective by providing you with a 55-inch screen that has HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus support. Besides gaining a clearer and more vibrant picture, you also get Fire TV Alexa Voice controls via the remote. Simply press and ask to search for your favorite shows or even check the weather or news. With three HDMI inputs, the Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV consistently offers plenty of flexibility for less.

