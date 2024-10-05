 Skip to main content
If you’ve ever considered smart glasses, this Amazon deal is for you

The third-generation Amazon Echo Frames sitting on their charging base.
The Echo Frames charing base takes a little getting used to. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

One look at our list of Amazon Echo deals is likely enough to inform you that there is no shortage of Alexa-powered smart speakers and touchscreen displays to choose from. But the fun doesn’t stop when you leave the home! Thanks to Amazon’s dedication to all things tech, you’ll be able to pick up a pair of Amazon Echo Frames for improved eyesight and a bevy of other great features.

As a matter of fact, when you order the Amazon Echo Frames (3rd Gen) through Amazon, you’ll knock $100 off these $300 glasses, but only for a limited time.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Frames (3rd Gen)

This iteration of the Echo Frames uses blue light filtering to reduce how much strain your pupils experience when viewing phone, tablet, TV, and laptop screens. These lenses also contain an anti-glare seal for keeping ambient light at bay.

One of the premiere features of the Echo Frames (3rd Gen) is that they’re equipped with an open-ear audio system. Sound is directed to your ears via the Frames, and noise-canceling tech kicks in during phone calls to ensure the person you’re talking to hears you loud and clear. Speaking of which, you can use the Frames to make calls, and even for listening to music and podcasts.

Available in a number of fantastic styles, you’ll be able to order these glasses with several different lens types, too. The latest generation of this device includes revamped temple button controls (as opposed to the touchpad on older models), Bluetooth Multipoint, and expanded battery life. Oh, and it also comes with a nifty wireless charger!

It’s hard to say how long this markdown is going to last, but Amazon deals like this one may not stick around for long. Not to mention, we’re right in the throes of Amazon’s October Big Deal Day pre-savings, which means the Echo Frames could potentially sell out. That being said, now could be the best time to save $100 on the Amazon Echo Frames (3rd Gen).

