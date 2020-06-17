SimpliSafe Father’s Day Sale: 25% off home security systems and a free SimpliCam

SimpliSafe is running a Father’s Day Sale. The offer? It’s offering 25% off its entire catalog of home security systems with a month of free Interactive Monitoring. Plus, it’s throwing in a free SimpliCam (worth $99) with all orders. These heavily discounted combined home security system and home security camera deals will be a big win with dad.

To get the 25% discount on SimpliSafe security systems and the free Simplicam, you need to sign up for the free month of SimpliSafe’s 24/7 professional Interactive Monitoring with priority police dispatch and much more. SimpliSafe’s Interactive Monitoring costs $15 per month, has no contracts, and you can cancel at any time.

The Foundation — $172, was $229

+ Free SimpliCam



The Foundation is SimpliSafe’s basic system. The box includes one Base Station, one Keypad, one Entry Sensor, and one Motion Sensor. The SimpliSafe Base Station, which acts as the key component to the whole system, connects to all other SimpliSafe components in your home and uses built-in cellular connectivity to alert emergency services. It also has a built-in 95-decibel siren. You can arm and disarm the Base System locally with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, or do so anywhere using the SimpliSafe smartphone app. You can also set up custom alerts for friends and family. The Foundation is sufficient for an apartment with one entry door and no ground floor windows. If you move, you can take all the components with you and add other sensors as needed in a new location. During the Father’s Day sale, you can buy The Foundation for $172 instead of the normal $229 and get the Simplicam for free with a one-month no-cost Interactive Monitoring trial.

Buy Now

The Essentials — $194, was $259

+ Free SimpliCam



If you live in an apartment with ground floor windows, SimpliSafe’s Essentials is a good starter system. In addition to the Base Station and Keypad, the Essentials also includes three Entry Sensors and one Motion Sensor. With this configuration, for example, you can place the Motion Sensor in a central traffic area in your home and use the Entry Sensors on your door and two windows. Save 25% by signing up for the one-month Interactive Monitoring trial and get the Essentials system for $194 instead of the usual $259, and you’ll also receive the $99 Simplicam for free.

Buy Now

The Hearth — $281, was $374

+ Free SimpliCam



SimpliSafe’s The Hearth security configuration includes the Base Station with one Keypad, three Entry Sensors, one Motion Sensor, a Smoke Detector, an additional external 105-decibel Siren, and a handy Key Fob to arm or disarm the system. Instead of the Hearth’s regular $374 price, you pay just $281 when you try SimpliSafe’s Interactive Monitoring service for one month at no charge. Plus, you’ll get the $99 Simplicam security camera at no extra charge.

Buy Now

The Knox — $337, was $449

+ Free SimpliCam

The Knox system adds three more Entry Sensors and one more Motion Sensor to the Hearth system. So, in all, you’ll get the Base Station, one Keypad, six Entry Sensors, two Motion Sensors, a Smoke Detector, a 105-decibel external Siren, and a Key Fob. Use the Motion Sensors to protect two high-traffic areas in your home and place the Entry Sensors on any combination of six windows and doors. Save $90 on the Knox configuration and pay just $337 instead of the $449 list price when you agree to try Interactive Monitoring for one month for free.

Buy Now

The Haven — $367, was $489

+ Free SimpliCam



The Haven home security configuration branches out to protect your property against more than intruders. This system includes the Base Station with one Keypad, four Entry Sensors, two Motion Sensors, a Smoke Detector, an external 105-decibel Siren, a Key Fob, a Freeze Sensor, a Water Sensor to detect leaks, and a Panic Button to place anywhere in your home. The Interactive Monitoring service can react to alerts from any of the sensors in the Haven system to take appropriate action. If you have a ski cabin or a lake house that’s vacant for long periods each year, this configuration can give you peace of mind. Try SimpliSafe’s Interactive Monitoring program for one month at no charge, and you can buy the Haven configuration for $367 instead of the regular $489 price. With the free trial, you’ll also receive the Simplicam to keep at no extra charge.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations