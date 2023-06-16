 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 11 best Father’s Day deals that you can get for Sunday

Jennifer Allen
By

Father’s Day is fast approaching and there’s still time to buy your beloved Dad a sweet new device to show him how much you love him. That’s why we’ve rounded up the ten best Father’s Day tech deals going on right now. There’s something for most budgets here, including if you’re able to spend a lot on your loved one. Read on while we take you through the highlights and remember to order fast so you don’t miss out on the big day.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 — $200, was $230

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 on a pastel colored background.

While it’s the Plus version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 that features in our look at the best tablets, the standard variety is still worth checking out. Saving your Dad the need to dig out their laptop or squint at a small phone screen, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 offers a large 10.5-inch LCD display and all the useful features you would expect. 128GB of storage means plenty of room for all your Dad’s favorite apps as well as games too. A long-lasting battery and fast charging save him the need for a power source too often too.

Garmin Instinct 2 — $250, was $350

A render of a Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch.
NoteBookCheck.com

One of the best Garmin watches for ruggedness, the Garmin Instinct 2 is great for the active Dad. Whether he loves to run, hike, or swim, this smartwatch has him covered. It’s water-rated to up to 100 meters as well as thermal and shock-resistant thanks to its fiber-reinforced polymer case and scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla glass. With built-in sports apps, it’ll track any workout you can think of while also providing tracking for your heart rate, sleep, pulse Ox, respiration, and much more. Up to 21 days of battery life in smartwatch mode is great but you also get up to 22 hours in GPS mode, surpassing other smartwatches.

Related

Apple Watch Series 8 — $329, was $399

Data from a workout showing on the screen of the Apple Watch Series 8.
Apple Watch Series 8 Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The Apple Watch Series 8 is one of the best smartwatches around and essential if your Dad already owns an iPhone. It looks great while also being an excellent health companion. It monitors all kinds of things from your blood oxygen levels to your heart rate. If your Dad suddenly has a low or high heart rate, he’ll get a notification warning him of this. The same goes for any irregular heart rhythm issues too. Besides that, it’ll track all his workouts and encourage him to do more to beat his previous records. Alternatively, if your Dad is a little older, fall and crash detection is great peace of mind.

Lorex Fusion 4K 16-Camera Capable (8 Wired + 8 Wi-Fi) 2TB NVR System with Bullet Cameras — $420, was $543

Lorex Fusion 4K Camera

Equipped with smart deterrence and two-way audio, the Lorex Fusion 4K 16-channel NVR System allows you to truly customize your home security setup. It includes 8 wired channels, 8 WiFi channels, and a bevy of intelligent features to keep your home monitored and protected. 4K recording and color night vision ensure you get a crystal clear picture, even during playback, and deterrence support means you can stop events before they happen. Motion-activated warning lights and remote-triggered sirens will keep intruders at bay. The system is ideal for just about any type of property, home, or business. You can also use the Lorex Home app to remotely monitor the feeds, offering convenient access from anywhere, anytime.

Dell Inspiron 15 laptop — $330, was $430

The Dell Inspiron 15 at a side angle while showing an image of a man and a ball.

Coming from one of the best laptop brands, if your Dad’s current PC or laptop is getting a little old, they’ll appreciate this Dell Inspiron 15. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. It’s well-suited for web browsing or typing up some documents. A 15.6-inch full HD screen looks great as helped by its 120Hz refresh rate while you also get roomy keycaps and a spacious touchpad. Ideal for the Dad who wants a simple yet well-made laptop.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones — $350, was $400

A man wearing the Sony WH-1000XM5.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Some of the best headphones around, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are fantastic for the audiophile Dad. They provide excellent sound thanks to precision-engineered drivers that ensure powerful bass but delightfully crisp mids and lows too. In conjunction, there’s best-in-class Active Noise Cancellation so your Dad won’t be disturbed while taking in his favorite albums from years gone by. Comfortable to wear, they also offer up to 30 hours of battery life so they’re great for long trips. If your Dad is often busy, he’ll appreciate Speak to Chat which means as soon as he starts a conversation, the headphones pause to allow ambient sound.

Oura Ring Gen 3 — $359, was $399

A man wears an Oura Ring Gen3 while drinking coffee at a cafe.

If your Dad’s happy with his watch but likes the idea of smart wearables, the Oura Ring Gen 3 is an attractive bet. The ring is lighter than a conventional ring so he’ll hardly notice it. Its sensors are able to monitor sleep, activity, recovery, temperature trends, heart rate and even stress, so it’s more of an all-round health tracking device than a smartwatch. Up to seven days of battery life means maintenance is fairly low too so it soon becomes a part of one’s life.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) — $399, was $499

Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar sits below a TV.

Sonos makes some of the best soundbars so they’re great for Dad’s home theater setup. This soundbar uses advanced audio processing so you get balanced sound from wall to wall at any volume level. Switch on Night Sound and you’ll still be able to hear dialogue and other key elements of a film or show without disturbing the rest of the household — perfect for a night owl Dad. Oscar-winning sound engineers have worked on the soundbar so it truly sounds great with support for Dolby Atmos further helping. There’s also Alexa and Google Assistant support for controlling other smart home devices.

LG 70-inch 4K TV — $498, was $648

The LG 70-Inch UQ75 Series 4K webOS TV displaying a colorful image.

LG makes many of the best TVs so you’re buying your Dad a reliable one here. This LG 70-inch 4K TV has an a5 Gen 5 AI processor that’s able to enhance the picture and sound of whatever you’re watching. There’s also Active HDR (HDR10 Pro) which automatically adjusts the quality of what you’re watching scene-by-scene. A dedicated Game Optimizer mode is perfect for gaming while there are also sports alerts with real-time updates from your favorite teams.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ — $600, was $930

A Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ stands upright with an attached keyboard against a white background.

Take a look at the differences between the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ and Surface Pro 7 and you’ll instantly see why the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is so appealing. The laptop has an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. The true appeal comes from its 12.3-inch touchscreen with a 2736 x 1824 resolution. It looks great and it’s just as great to use. A versatile kickstand means you can adjust it nearly 180 degrees or you can use it as a tablet by detaching the type cover. It’s lightweight too and sure to be the kind of thing your Dad is wowed by.

Aventon Aventure Step-Over Ebike — $1,500, was $2,000

The Aventon Aventure Step-Over eBike on a white background.

For the Dad who loves to cycle everywhere but also feels like gaining a little help with the hills, there’s the Aventon Aventura Step-Over Ebike. No terrain is too rugged here with a suspension fork that has a bump absorbing 80mm of travel. It can travel at up to 20 MPH out of the box or you can configure it to class 3 to get up to 28 MPH. An easy-to-use color LCD display shows the speed, battery charge level, and pedal assist level, along with the distance traveled at all times. It’s great for exploring the local area in style.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Dell or HP? Perhaps Lenovo? This deal gets you a mystery PC for $100
A selection of desktop PCs shaded so they don't reveal their logo, and with question marks around them.

Very different from the usual desktop computer deals we see, how'd you fancy seeing what mystery setup you could have? Pay $100 at Woot today and that's exactly what you can do. Seriously. For your $100, you're guaranteed a small form factor PC with a quad-core CPU, 8GB of memory, 256GB of SSD storage, Windows 10 Pro, and all the connections you need like Wi-Fi. The difference here is you don't know what brand it is. Also, it's a refurbished model so you won't be the first owner but you do get a one-year warranty. If you're looking for a super cheap desktop computer, this is a good time to give this deal a whirl. It ends when today does so you only have hours left.

Why you should buy the $100 Mystery Desktop
Usually we'd be able to compare the deal to others, looking at how this particular model fends against the best desktop computers. This isn't so easy on this occasion as we only know the basics about the $100 Mystery Desktop. Obviously at this price, it won't be competing with the best desktop computers. Instead, this is a system best suited to those on a tight budget who need a desktop setup for working from home or school work. Don't count on it being the latest model of anything, and also don't expect to see better specs than those you're promised.

Read more
Dell is having a huge sale on some of its best laptops in Canada
Dell Power Your Perfect Summer devices promo with product images.

 

This content was produced in partnership with Dell Canada.
For anyone living in Canada, there are some fantastic laptop deals going on right now over at Dell. With a huge sale on, you can save up to $850 off a wide range of laptops including the coveted Dell XPS 15 as well as more budget-friendly offerings too. There are even savings to be had on gaming laptops, gaming desktops, monitors, and more. With so many different laptops featured as part of the sale, we recommend hitting the button below to see what's out there. There's sure to be an ideal match for you. If you'd prefer a little guidance, read on while we take you through some highlights.

Read more
Now’s a great time to buy the Oura Ring: Save $50 for Father’s Day
A person wearing the Oura Ring 3rd generation Horizon model.

For anyone looking for a great gift for Dad this Father's Day, Oura has a fantastic offer on the Oura Ring Gen 3. Today, you can buy it for up to $50 off the regular price so it now costs from $359. The price cut depends on the style you choose with some saving you more than others so it's worth seeing what's out there and what will suit your needs. The deal excludes the cheapest options -- the Heritage Silver or Black, but if you're fine to spend a little more on something more distinctive like the Stealth model, it's a good deal. Let's take a look at what else you need to know about the Oura Ring Gen 3.

Why you should buy the Oura Ring Gen 3
When we reviewed the Oura Ring Gen 3, we called it "close to perfect". Unlike the best smartwatches, it's a piece of jewelry you wear just like a regular ring. Rather than just tracking your activity, it looks more at your overall lifestyle. That means it's more focused on your overall health than helping you crush fitness goals, but it's ideal if your Dad needs to be a bit more relaxed.

Read more