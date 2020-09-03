Lowe’s Labor Day sale 2020: The 5 best smart home deals

Labor Day tends to bring with it notions of end-of-summer BBQs, back-to-work and back-to-school, which can be a mix bagged, depending on where you stand. But there’s good news, for everyone, in the Labor Day sales that arrive with the holiday. Some of the best sales are arriving early this year, and we’re here for them in a big way. Right now, at Loews Labor Day Sale, you can save big on some very affordable Smart Home gear, like security cameras, smart doorbells, and smart lighting systems. Now is a great time to make smart home improvements, at a fraction of the cost!

Illuminate your home, set your lighting remotely, and give yourself some security and peace of mind with these Soft White Dimmable Smart LED Light Bulbs from GE. The key to these bulbs is that they aren’t controlled from a hub. These bulbs Soft connect directly to Google Home devices via Bluetooth, so you don’t need to fuss with other apps, bridges or hubs. Once connected, they respond to voice control through Google Home; or use GE Smart Plug and Pair with Alexa or Apple Home. You can create lighting schedules to fit with your day, automate lighting for when you’re out or away. Setup is quick and easy, too.

A smart alarm clock, a smart speaker, a smart home control device; the Amazon Echo Dot is hard to pin down because it does it all. The smallest version of the Alexa speaker, the Echo Dot is just as functional. Call up your favorite music, news, podcasts, or essential info like the temperature, weather, date, and time. It’s the perfect companion to sit next to your bed because it’s like an alarm clock that controls your entire home. Use your voice to set the lights, control the TV, or your home security system. And it learns; Alexa is always studying up to react more intelligently and efficiently to your custom requests. This is the smart speaker of your dreams, which is ironic because you’ll love waking up to it, too.

Ring Stick Up Wireless Outdoor Security Camera — $85, was $100

Wireless security cameras are one of the fastest-growing sectors in tech products. This is a handsome, useful, and even fun outdoor camera that provides glorious 1,920 x 1,080 resolution video while shooting at 115 degrees. It’s water and weather resistant (that doesn’t mean we encourage you to leave it exposed to daily thunder or snowstorms) and has IR LEDs that permit low-light recording. Ring has gone to extra trouble to make sure the integration with your devices (particularly your phone) is smooth, with the Ring app. And it has easy battery operation. You don’t need to plug this in anywhere. It’s in the Amazon product range, so there’s an easy connection with Alexa (That said, it works great with Google Assistant, too)

Amazon Blink XT2 Wireless Outdoor Security Camera — $135, was $180

This is another fantastic outdoor security camera that operates by battery. The camera is super durable, so it can work both inside and inside. There’s motion detection and live-view recording that works with iOS or Android devices. There’s a 110-degree viewing angle, and two-way talk audio to communicate with visitors, and customizable motion detector zones, so you don’t get harassed by your own security system (notifications come to your phone). The camera might be more expensive than the Ring, but what can help pay for that are zero monthly fees, up to 7,200 seconds of video (it records in HD) stored for up to a year. The batteries last two years, too. That’s a whole lot of security for $135.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 — $150, was $180

Some extra convenience from our friends at Amazon Ring. If you’re in the mood to spend a little more, about twice as much as for the Ring Stick Up Cam, you can invest in the Ring Video Doorbell 3. This is a security camera and doorbell in one that has motion detection, strong Wi-Fi, and customizable motion zones. This means that you can monitor who’s at your door from anywhere — it has night vision for the darker hours — just using your smartphone or other devices. You can record, save, and share video with the Ring Protect Plan, starting at $3 per month. It has a rechargeable, quick-release battery pack, that makes replacing batteries a cinch. That said, it can also be wired, with the option to connect to a standard AC doorbell system, so you’ll never have to charge it.

