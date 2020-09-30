Prime Day 2020 doesn’t start until October 13, but Amazon has already started with teaser bargains that show this year’s Prime Day deals. In what appears to be the first indication of the upcoming Prime Day home security camera deals, Amazon dropped a pre-Prime Day Day for the Arlo Pro 3 security camera system, which sees the 2-camera system on sale for only $400 — down $100 from the usual $500. Many buyers are searching for the best home security camera deals and the Arlo Pro 3 Wire-Free 2-camera security system is worth a close look.

Buy Now

The Arlo Pro 3 home security camera is Digital Trends’ top pick for smart homes. The Pro 3 generation has weatherproof 2K video cameras that are incredibly easy to install. The Wi-Fi-connected units are also wire-free, meaning you can place them just about anywhere you want within the range of your home network. Arlo Pro 3 cameras run on rechargeable batteries for three to six months per charge and don’t require a wired connection.

The 2-camera Arlo Pro 3 system includes a base unit and two cameras. Each camera captures images and 2K video with a wider-than-normal 160-degree field of view. When the sun goes down, the Arlo Pro 3 camera uses color night vision so you won’t miss details, and an integrated spotlight can light up guests or intruders. Each camera also has an integrated siren you can configure to sound when the system detects motion.

Arlo uses artificial intelligence with the Pro 3 camera system to detect and alert you to package deliveries. The cameras turn on and begin recording when the integrated motion detectors sense movement. At that time, the system sends an alert to your configured smartphone or other devices. You can view live video and talk with guests using the camera’s two-way talk features and your computer, smartphone, tablet, or Apple Watch. The Arlo Pro 3 system is both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatible so that you can use voice commands with your smart speakers or displays.

You can avoid receiving an alert every time a car drives by your home or someone passes on the sidewalk. The Arlo Pro 3 system supports defined motion detection zones. In addition to package detection, the system can also differentiate between people, animals, and vehicles. Arlo also has accessories for the Pro 3 system, such as the optional solar charger seen in the above photo. You can view live video or see the recorded clips in cloud storage. The system comes with three months of Arlo Smart service including 30 days of rolling video storage. After the trial period, you can continue Arlo Smart for $3 a month. You can also store the video clips locally on an external USB-connected hard drive (not included).

The Arlo Pro 3 2-camera home security camera system lists for $500, but Amazon dropped the price to $400 for this pre-Prime Day sale. If you’re looking for an extremely easy-to-install smart home security camera system, this deal is hard to beat. Arlo’s security cameras have always been favorites due to their performance, smart features, and installation ease, all at reasonable prices.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations