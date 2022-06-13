Father’s Day is coming up fast so now is the perfect time to treat your dad (or yourself) to something special. With so many options out there, we’ve narrowed things down to a selection of the very best Father’s Day deals. Whether your Dad loves a home cinema style setup, actively tracks his workouts, loves grilling up a storm, or is a huge coffee fan, there’s something here for him. Read on while we take you through the highlights, encompassing every budget.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) — $30, was $40

The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) may not be the latest smart home speaker anymore but it’s more than good enough at making your dad’s home smarter. It’s possible to use it to ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, or tell you what’s going on in the news. There’s streaming support for services including Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and more, so whatever music service your dad prefers, the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) has it covered. It’s an ideal inexpensive gift that your dad will use every day.

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker — $49, was $89

One of the best Keurig deals around for the solo coffee lover, the Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker offers plenty of options in a sleek build. It’s just over eight inches wide so it’ll easily fit on any kitchen countertop. From there, you can brew six, eight, or 10 ounces of coffee in under a minute. If your father prefers a strong brew, stick with the six-ounce cup. All they need to do is insert a pod and the Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker does the rest. Simple controls and an auto-off feature mean the coffee maker takes hardly any effort at all, ensuring this is a great option for anyone in a rush. If your dad prefers more functionality, he can even add on the Keurig Universal My K-Cup Reusable Coffee Filter to brew his own ground coffee with it.

Black + Decker 20V Max Matrix Cordless Drill — $50, was $80

For the practical dad in your life, there’s the Black + Decker 20V Max Matrix Cordless Drill. It offers a powerful 20-volt max motor that means it has sufficient power for a wide range of applications and attachments. Compact and lightweight at 1.32 pounds, it’s easy to use the drill in confined spaces without a problem. A 38 keyless chuck makes it simple to change between bits with a double-sided bit included to start. A truly versatile drill, your dad will find multitude of reasons to use the Black + Decker 20V Max Matrix Cordless Drill.

Philips Norelco Multigroom 7000 Trimmer — $60, was $65

If your dad is passionate about a clean shave and personal grooming, then the Philips Norelco Multigroom 7000 Trimmer is a good option. It’s an all-in-one trimmer for your face, head, and body. Including 23 pieces, you can achieve just the right shave with the trimmer. These include stubble trimming guards, body trimming guards, beard trimming guards, and a variety of hair trimmers too so the Philips Norelco Multigroom 7000 Trimmer is capable of doing it all. A high-captivity lithium-ion battery means you get up to five hours of cordless shaving per full charge so it’s super convenient. The Philips Norelco Multigroom 7000 Trimmer also promises self-sharpening blades that will last for years to come.

Apple AirPods Pro — $197, was $249

The Apple AirPods Pro are sure to be a big hit with your Apple-loving dad. Right now, AirPods deals are plentiful but this is one of the best value options. Apple AirPods Pro are perfectly designed for active users. They offer active noise cancellation that blocks outside noise so you can lose yourself to your music, with a transparency mode ensuring you can always return to interacting with someone when needed. Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear while spatial audio ensures that music feels like it’s placed all around you, kind of like if you were at a concert. Sweat and water resistant, if your dad is a keen runner or gym fan, the Apple AirPods Pro will keep him entertained throughout.

Bose QuietComfort 45 — $279, was $329

Alternatively, if your dad prefers to kick back and relax to listening to music on his commute or even at home, the Bose QuietComfort 45 are the pick of the headphone deals for you. Offering much of what you would expect from the best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose QuietComfort 45’s key selling point is its noise cancellation. Bose is always a big name in noise cancelation with these headphones offering six external microphones and enhanced signal processing to ensure noise is effectively canceled out. An Aware mode helps you return to the outside world when needed, while adjustable EQ means that music sounds fantastic. Up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge and extensive customization features are sure to delight your tech-loving dad too.

Pit Boss 700FB Wood Fired Pellet Grill — $297, was $500

What dad doesn’t like to show off their grilling prowess throughout the summer months? In which case, the Pit Boss 700FB Wood Fired Pellet Grill is a great option being one of the best grill deals around right now. The grill offers 700 square inches of cast-iron cooking surface including a second tier rack, so there’s plenty of room here. Pit Boss reckons it’s best suited for a group of four to six people. Cooking temperatures can range from 180 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit with LCD readout thermostatic controls helping here. Fuelled by 100% hardwood pellets, you can enjoy the standard flame broiler or slide the plate and sear it over an open flame. Your dad will love being the center of attention with this at the next cookout.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch — $309, was $329

One of the best iPad deals around at the moment, the standard Apple iPad 10.2-inch offers great hardware and software support, and is an ideal introduction to the iPad world for your dad. It has a delightful 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone support, so you can work on it, play games, or choose to stream your favorite shows on the tablet. A speedy A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine ensures that performance is great, with up to 10 hours of battery life, ensuring you’re good to go most of the day. There’s also a 8MP wide back camera and a 12MP Ultra wide front camera with Center Stage support, so your dad can make video calls to the grandkids without a problem.

Apple Watch Series 7 — $329, was $399

In terms of Apple Watch deals, we really like this Apple Watch Series 7 deal. An incredibly versatile smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 7 is a great gift. If your dad regularly exercises, it’s able to monitor his progress, whether he’s running, cycling, or even swimming. The Apple Watch Series 7 has options for a multitude of workouts and is also able to track his blood oxygen levels and even his heart rate while he’s exercising. Alternatively, if your dad is facing health issues, the fall detection element of the Apple Watch Series 7 will give both of you peace of mind as you can set it up to give you a heads-up on any issues. Features like being able to listen to music and podcasts, use Siri, or even pay for items using Apple Pay prove super useful, too.

LG 75-inch 4K TV — $700, was $830

One of the most appealing 75-inch TV deals around, this LG 75-inch 4K TV is an awesome bet if your dad loves to watch movies and you’re planning on spending a lot on him. Besides its great 4K resolution, it has a filmmaker mode so that you can view your favorite movies just how the director intended you to see them. A game optimizer offers a similarly enhanced experience for the gamer in the family, too. TruMotion 120 technology also assists with fast-moving action scenes or sports as it reduces the risk of motion blur no matter how fast things get. Even if you’re watching HD content, the LG’s Quad Core processor 4K is able to upscale content so you get an enhanced picture while you watch older content. An easy to use interface rounds things off nicely, so your Dad will enjoy a revitalized TV viewing experience all year round.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra — $1,075, was $1,200

For the ultimate gift for your dad this Father’s Day, buy him the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. It’s all the phone he will need for years to come. The phone offers a super fast processor and a gorgeous AMOLED 2x display that works brilliantly outdoors as well as indoors. It also has an S Pen stylus so you can be more accurate with your work or sketch out designs on the phone. However, it’s the camera that we think stands out the most. It can take up to 108MP photos with a huge amount of detail involved. Extensive zoom features up to a 100x Space Zoom means you can even take a photo of the moon with it. A plentiful supply of useful modes like Single Take mode prove useful, too, ensuring you always get the perfect shot every time. If you can afford it, you can’t really beat the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra as the ultimate Father’s Day gift. After all, everyone uses their phone a ton, right? This one could potentially replace every other gadget your dad owns.

