Fire TV Stick 4K – $35, was $50

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is a powerful streaming device that supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+, so it’s the perfect companion for your 4K TV — all you have to do is to plug it into the TV’s HDMI port. With Dolby Atmos, you’ll also be able to enjoy immersive audio that sounds like you’re in the theater. The device, which enables access to all your favorite streaming services, as well as to Alexa with the help of its Voice Remote, is available from Amazon for just $35, after a $15 discount to its original price of $50.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX (Renewed) – $130, was $250

If you need help in maintaining a clean floor, the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max is an affordable but reliable option. The robot vacuum features powerful suction at 1,500 Pa, with BoostIQ technology that increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when it’s needed. It connects to your home’s Wi-Fi network, so you can operate it through the EufyHome app or with the help of digital assistants. The Eufy RoboVac 15C Max may be renewed, but Amazon guarantees that it works and looks like new. It’s available for just $130, after a $120 discount to its original price of $250.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (64GB) – $179, was $200

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 features an 8-inch screen that’s big enough for browsing the internet and watching streaming content, but still portable enough to easily carry around wherever you go. Samsung promises a battery life of up to 13 hours on a single charge, while the tablet’s 64GB capacity offers enough space for your music, pictures, videos, and apps. If you want to buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0, you should take advantage of Amazon’s $21 discount that lowers its price to $179 from its original price of $200.

AirPods Pro – $180, was $249

Apple’s AirPods Pro, like the second-generation AirPods, are very easy to pair with iOS devices, and they automatically connect as soon as you take them out of their charging case. The wireless earbuds also offer active noise cancellation to block external sounds, transparency mode to let you hear your surroundings without have to take them out of your ears, and sweat and water resistance so they won’t be damaged during workouts or light rain. Amazon is selling the AirPods Pro for just $180, down $69 from their original price of $249.

Arlo Pro 3 (2 Camera System, Renewed) – $270, was $378

The Arlo Pro 3 camera system is simple to install because it’s wire-free, and, because the cameras are weather-resistant, you won’t have to worry about them breaking down if you place them outdoors. The security cameras are capable of taking 2K video with HDR, for clearer details on what they record, and they’re equipped with an integrated spotlight for use at night. The renewed 2-camera Arlo Pro 3 system is available on Amazon for just $270, lower by $108 compared with its original price of $378, with Amazon’s guarantee that renewed devices look and perform like brand-new ones.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS) – $349, was $399

The Apple Watch Series 6 is a smartwatch that’s packed with features, including comprehensive health and activity tracking with ECG and SpO2 measurements, a swim-proof design that protects it from the water, and an always-on Retina display that will look amazing on your wrist even when it’s bright outside. With Apple’s S6 processor, the smartwatch promises improved performance compared with its predecessor, for smooth navigation and launching of apps. If you want the Apple Watch Series 6 at a discount, you should take advantage of Amazon’s $50 discount that lowers the 40mm, GPS version of the wearable device’s price to $349 from its original price of $399.

2020 iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB) – $539, was $599

The 4th-generation iPad Air comes with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that’s great for watching videos and working on multimedia content, and Apple’s A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine for reliable and quick performance. For security, the Touch ID fingerprint sensor is integrated into the power button, which is used to unlock the tablet, authorize transactions, and enable Apple Pay. The Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the 2020 iPad Air may be purchased from Amazon for $539, after a $60 discount to the tablet’s original price of $599.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (128GB) – $925, was $1,000

The 5G-enabled version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 features the Flex Mode, which lets you unfold the smartphone to the specific angle that you choose, and the Super Steady technology for its cameras, so it’s easier to take selfies and group shots. The foldable smartphone takes advantage of the external screen by displaying all your notifications there, so you won’t even have to unfold the device. If you’re interested in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, the smartphone is available on Amazon for $925, after applying a $75 discount to its original price of $1,000.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (256GB) – $1,600, was $1,800

For the premium foldable smartphone experience, go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. The device features improved display durability, as well as IPX8 waterproofing, to protect it from unwanted incidents. The 120Hz AMOLED screen is simply breathtaking when the smartphone is unfolded, while powerful hardware ensures no slowdowns while you’re using the device, including when using all three multi-windows for different tasks. Amazon is currently offering a $200 discount on the 256GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, bringing its price down to $1,600 from its original price of $1,800.

