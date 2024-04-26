 Skip to main content
DJI’s Mini SE 2 drone just got a rare price cut

Aaron Mamiit
By
The DJI Mini 2 SE drone in flight.
DJI

DJI is the brand to target when you’re looking for drone deals, but discounts for its products rarely happen. That’s why you shouldn’t miss this offer from Best Buy for the DJI Mini 2 SE, which is down by $20 to just $280 from $300 originally. That’s not much in terms of savings, but you might as well take it if you’re shopping for a high-quality and feature-packed drone. You should hurry with your purchase though, as it would be a shame if you would let this bargain slip through your fingers.

Why you should buy the DJI Mini 2 SE drone

DJI’s new drone, the DJI Mini 4K is on its way, and if you take a closer look, its design is very similar to the DJI Mini 2 SE, but probably with a 4K camera equipped. That doesn’t mean the DJI Mini 2 SE will be obsolete though, as it will still be a worthwhile purchase even with the launch of the next model. It’s lightweight and compact at just 249 grams so it’s easy to bring with you on your outdoor adventures, and it’s extremely easy to operate with its included remote control.

The DJI Mini 2 SE with its Full HD camera has an extended video transmission range of 10 kilometers, so you’ll be able to explore a wide area, and it offers various modes for taking footage that will look like they were taken by professionals. The drone has a maximum flight time of 31 minutes, and once its battery gets low, its Return to Home function will make sure that it gets back to you in time.

The DJI Mini 2 SE is a reliable device that comes with all the features that you would expect from a drone. It’s currently on sale from Best Buy at $20 off, which pulls its price down to $280 from $300. That’s not a large discount, but you may as well take advantage of it if you’re interested in the DJI Mini 2 SE. There’s no telling how much time is remaining before its stocks run out or its price goes back to normal though, so you need to proceed with the transaction right now to make sure that you don’t miss out.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
