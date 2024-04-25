DJI is about to launch a new drone. The Mini 4K quadcopter is described by the company as “the ideal 4K mini camera drone for beginners.” According to an image on DJI’s U.S. Amazon page, it will go on sale at 9 a.m. ET on Monday, April 29. The same information can also be viewed on DJI’s U.K. Amazon site.

No other information is offered about the new drone, so we’ll just have to wait until next week for pricing and specs. However, it does look remarkably similar to the Mini 2 SE, which shoots at up to 2.7K and recently saw its price fall to $280.

It seems likely that the Mini 2 SE has simply been fitted with a 4K camera to create the Mini 4K. Pricing for the new machine will probably come in at around $340, which is what the Mini 2 SE cost at the start of this year. The next model up, the Mini 3, starts at $419 and has slightly better specs.

Expected features on the new drone will probably be the sane as those found on the Mini 2 SE, including a 12-megapixel main camera, a 3-axis gimbal, 6.2-mile video transmission, intelligent flight modes, flight time of just over 30 minutes, and wind resistance up to about 24 mph. A weight of just 249 grams and foldable arms make the compact device ideal for taking along on your travels.

The new Mini 4K drone looks set to become DJI’s most affordable quadcopter when it goes live on Monday, with the entry-level offering sure to be a compelling option for those new to the world of drones, as well as those looking for a machine that won’t break the bank and can be taken pretty much anywhere.

