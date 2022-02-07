IPS Black debuts on Dell monitors to greatly improve contrast

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Dell has unveiled two new 4K monitors that use the latest IPS Black technology courtesy of LG Display. The 27-inch U2723QE and 32-inch U3223QE models are both 4K UltraSharp displays that, according to Dell, deliver 35 percent deeper blacks than IPS displays currently on the market.

These are the first monitors to use this display technology so far, and we don’t know a ton about it just yet. Mini-LED or OLED monitors currently dominate the market when it comes to improved contrast and black levels, as seen in expensive options like the LG UltraFine Pro OLED or the ROG Swift PG32UQ mini-LED monitor. IPS Black is not necessarily an alternative to those, but could improve the image quality of traditional LED panels, which are much cheaper to produce.

IPS Black displays appear to be the monitors consumers might seek out if they are more in the productivity space, with the U2723QE currently selling for $780 and the U3223QE for $1,150.

The displays are similar, with a 2000:1 contrast ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 400 nits, and a response time of 8ms.

The Dell models are rather simple in design, with space in the back of the monitors for ports to be easily organized. They also come with attached stands and room on their bases for cords to be easily collected.

The monitors both feature a six-port USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB hub that runs at 10 Gbps. The main USB-C upstream port supports up to 90 watts of power over USB-PD, while the hubs also support DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode and KVM mode. A second USB 3.2 Gen 2 upstream port supports USB data, while the USB 3.2 Gen 2 downstream port supports 15W charging.

Other ports include HDMI, DP 1.4, and daisy-chaining input, as well as an RJ45 connector and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

The two displays vary in power capacity — the 27-inch U2723QE model can take in 25.9W of power, while the 32-inch U3223QE model can require 29.4W. Power requirements for both models can increase to up to 220W if a lot of USB peripherals are attached.

These new monitors are already available for purchase from Dell’s website.

