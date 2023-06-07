 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Dubious Dell monitor ads turn into legal troubles

Fionna Agomuoh
By

Dell is currently embroiled in a legal battle in Australia after being accused of deceiving customers with fake discount advertisements.

According to documents shared by the Federal Court of Australia earlier this week, Dell has recently faced litigation relating to the prices it showed on monitors as add-on purchases. The add-ons would appear to have a discount when they were actually selling for full price. Typically, online sales will show consumers an original price and a discount price with the amount they will save by accepting an offer.

However, consumers were not charged a discounted price when purchasing the monitors online. The documents went on to say that most customers paid the original price for the peripheral. Some customers ended up paying a higher price than the original sticker price of the monitor by itself.

Related

The claimsagainst Dell were brought by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), which was able to provide the Australian courts with additional information on the matter. The ACCC detailed via a screenshot Dell product pages that showed the monitors were never a sale item on their own, and that the only way customers could receive a discount would be to purchase another item and then add the monitor on to their purchase. The ACCC claimed this advertisement was misleading to customers.

Recommended Videos

This might not be clear to those who were only looking to purchase a monitor at a discount and no other products.

While the Federal Court of Australia claims there is no way to tell exactly how many customers were affected, the ACCC has estimated over 5,300 monitors were sold through this add-on advertisement. The court has ruled that Dell must give full or partial refunds to customers who were involved in the matter.

Tom’s Hardware notes there are many ways consumers can verify the legitimacy of sales and discounts online, through online price history websites such as PC Part Picker and Amazon, as well as tools such as CamelCamelCamel. Many publications also follow and verify online product price dealsfrom popular manufacturers.

Dell isn’t the only tech brand that has faced legal trouble in recent times. Meta (formerly Facebook) reached a settlement in April in a class-action lawsuit where it was accused ofwith privacy infringement of its users’ data on its social media arm. The company admitted no fault, but agreed to pay out $725 million in damages. Apple was ordered to pay out a $50 million settlement in January to owners of MacBook laptops sold between 2015 and 2019 that had the notoriously defective butterfly keyboards.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Fionna Agomuoh
Fionna Agomuoh
Computing Writer
Fionna Agomuoh is a technology journalist with over a decade of experience writing about various consumer electronics topics…
Price of first Alienware QD-OLED monitor may surprise you
Alienware QD-OLED gaming monitor.

Alienware was the first company to introduce a QD-OLED gaming monitor, and now we know its price. As announced by Dell, the Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor, AW3423DW, will cost $1,300 in the U.S. and $1,650 in Canada.

Dell says the monitor will be available in early Spring, meaning it'll be among the very first QD-OLED displays available to purchase.

Read more
IPS Black debuts on Dell monitors to greatly improve contrast
Two Dell Ultrasharp monitors next to an XPS laptop.

Dell has unveiled two new 4K monitors that use the latest IPS Black technology courtesy of LG Display. The 27-inch U2723QE and 32-inch U3223QE models are both 4K UltraSharp displays that, according to Dell, deliver 35 percent deeper blacks than IPS displays currently on the market.

These are the first monitors to use this display technology so far, and we don't know a ton about it just yet. Mini-LED or OLED monitors currently dominate the market when it comes to improved contrast and black levels, as seen in expensive options like the LG UltraFine Pro OLED or the ROG Swift PG32UQ mini-LED monitor. IPS Black is not necessarily an alternative to those, but could improve the image quality of traditional LED panels, which are much cheaper to produce.

Read more
Dell’s new UltraSharp display comes with a huge top bezel for 4K video calls
dell ultrasharp u3223qz monitor videocon 3

While most PC displays are being engineered with ultra-thin bezels, Dell's latest 4K UltraSharp monitor comes with the opposite: A large forehead.

What's all the extra space in the new UltraSharp U3223QZ's forehead for? Well, Dell says it's used to house all the tech you'll need to conduct a clear video conferencing call, including a high resolution webcam, noise canceling microphones, and capable audio speakers.

Read more