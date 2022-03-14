Dell’s new Fast IPS gaming monitors have 1ms response time

Dell has announced two new, relatively inexpensive gaming monitors featuring a number of top display specifications.

Both options are 32-inch “Fast IPS” gaming monitors. The G3223D model features a 1440p resolution, while the G3223Q model features a 4K resolution.

The G3223D model also has a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz and a 1ms G2G response time, as well as a 10-bit panel featuring 400 nits of brightness, a 1000:1 contrast ratio with 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification.

The monitor supports AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync technologies, which protect against tearing during gameplay. It also supports console connection at 1440p and up to 120Hz with a variable refresh rate (VRR).

Port connections include two HDMI 2.0, one DisplayPort 1.4, one USB-C upstream, one USB-A 3.0, one USB-A 3.2 Gen1, and an audio-out jack.

The G3223Q model also features a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz and a 1ms G2G response time, as well as a 10-bit color depth, 600 nits of brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio with 95%/99% DCI-P3/sRGB spectrum coverage, and VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification.

The monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology to aid against tearing, as well as a console mode, which provides a 120Hz VRR. The G3223Q model is also precalibrated out-of-the-factory at ΔE ≤ 2.

Port connections include two HDMI 2.1, one DisplayPort, one audio-out jack, two USB-A 3.2 Gen1 port (one with power delivery), and one USB-B 3.2 gen1 upstream.

Both the G3223D and G3223Q connect with VESA 100×100 stands that allow for tilt, swivel, and height adjustment.

The monitors are also certified as flicker-free displays with low blue light emissions by TÜV Rheinland.

The G3223D model will sell for $919 and the G3223Q model for $1,499.

Many recently announced gaming monitors have had a number of unique specs unveiled, such as anti-tearing technologies and VESA DisplayHDR certifications, but have not had their prices confirmed.

The Alienware 34 QD-OLED is one of the few gaming monitors that has had its $1,400 pricing revealed. Notably, it sold out on its first day of availability.

Editors' Recommendations