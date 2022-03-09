Alienware 34 QD-OLED is already sold out, because of course it is

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The Alienware 34 QD-OLED monitor is already sold out after having gone on sale just this morning.

The highly anticipated 34-inch gaming monitor sells for $1,400 and features a curved design, high response rate, Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate certification, and an array of ports and included cables among its highlight features.

In our review of the Alienware 34 QD-OLED, we cited its QD-OLED contrast, HDR performance, color saturation, minimalist design, and affordable price as its most positive attributes.

Specs include a 34-inch size with a 21:9 aspect ratio, 175Hz refresh rate, and 1800R curve. Its brightness and HDR performance, though, are what it make it so special. Alienware claims a peak brightness up to 1,000 nits in HDR, and that’s exactly what we were able to measure on it.

Included cables include one DisplayPort to DisplayPort, one Mini DisplayPort to DisplayPort, and one SuperSpeed USB cable.

Ports on the back include two HDMI 2.0, a DisplayPort 1.4, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 downstream with Battery Charging 1.2 support, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 downstream, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 upstream, an audio line-out, and a headphone jack.

The monitor’s G-Sync Ultimate feature also aids in the overall performance of its high refresh rate.

Gaming monitors with OLED technology remain uncommon on the market. LG recently announced its 48-inch UltraGear 48GQ900 monitor; however, the brand has yet to reveal the price of the product. It is expected that the monitor might be on the expensive side due to its size and OLED display. This monitor also has other highlight features, such as 4K resolution, but it’s a significantly larger display.

The release of Alienware’s OLED monitor, with a curved design nonetheless, is an indication that the display technology might be set to come in a range. The Alienware 34 uses a QD-OLED display panel made by Samsung, which appears to be cheaper than the traditional OLED panel.

Overall, component price is a large reason why OLED displays aren’t common in gaming monitors. Alienware released a 55-inch Alienware OLED gaming monitor in 2019 that cost a whopping $4,000. Its price later dropped to $2,500.

The Alienware 34 QD-OLED currently appears to be completely out of stock, with no clear indication of when more supply will drop.

